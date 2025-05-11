Pick The Freshest Frozen Fish At The Store With These Packaging Tips

More than anything else, quality and freshness are the most important factors consumers look for when buying fish. But unless you're purchasing a whole fish caught that morning from your local fishmonger, detecting the quality of store-bought fish also poses its own challenges — checking the odor and firmness of a piece of fish through cling film packaging can be difficult, if not impossible. Seeking answers, Chowhound reached out to Amy Choi, the Senior Manager of E-Commerce at Noble Fresh Cart, a Michelin-quality seafood and meat delivery company servicing New York and New Jersey.

When purchasing fish at the supermarket, there are ways to discern the freshest quality simply by examining the packaging. According to Choi, the first thing to look for is "clear, tight packaging with no tears, leaks, or excessive liquid." Bloated or bulging packaging could be a sign that microorganisms in the fish are expelling gases such as carbon dioxide, and sometimes they can speed spoilage causing food poisoning. Selecting fish that feels first and smells clean can also help you avoid a few of the biggest mistakes when buying seafood. In some regards the packaging can even be helpful. Choi recommends looking for "'Best By' or 'packed on' date(s) if available."