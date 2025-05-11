Pick The Freshest Frozen Fish At The Store With These Packaging Tips
More than anything else, quality and freshness are the most important factors consumers look for when buying fish. But unless you're purchasing a whole fish caught that morning from your local fishmonger, detecting the quality of store-bought fish also poses its own challenges — checking the odor and firmness of a piece of fish through cling film packaging can be difficult, if not impossible. Seeking answers, Chowhound reached out to Amy Choi, the Senior Manager of E-Commerce at Noble Fresh Cart, a Michelin-quality seafood and meat delivery company servicing New York and New Jersey.
When purchasing fish at the supermarket, there are ways to discern the freshest quality simply by examining the packaging. According to Choi, the first thing to look for is "clear, tight packaging with no tears, leaks, or excessive liquid." Bloated or bulging packaging could be a sign that microorganisms in the fish are expelling gases such as carbon dioxide, and sometimes they can speed spoilage causing food poisoning. Selecting fish that feels first and smells clean can also help you avoid a few of the biggest mistakes when buying seafood. In some regards the packaging can even be helpful. Choi recommends looking for "'Best By' or 'packed on' date(s) if available."
Frozen over fresh
Although it can be hard to resist the bright filets displayed on ice at the seafood counter in your local grocery store, there's plenty of reasons to opt for selections in the freezer case instead, as sometimes frozen fish can be superior to fresh. Perhaps you want wild-caught salmon in February, when the season runs from late summer to early fall, or maybe you live in a land-locked region where fresh fish is something of an impossibility.
Often it's an issue of preparation, so if "you want to prioritize convenience for planning meals ahead, properly super-frozen seafood is often of the same high quality as fresh fish," advises Choi. Even if you live near the ocean or Gulf, the offerings at your local market could be unreliable. Choi emphasizes another great reason to buy frozen is if the "fresh seafood looks questionable with discolorations or smells strongly fishy," she explains. "The fresher the better!" The next time you're selecting a salmon filet for an herby, butter lemon fish skillet or bright white pieces of cod for delicious fried fish and chips, keep these tips in mind for the freshest fish available.