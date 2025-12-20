Here's The Lowdown On Cheap Salmon (And What To Cook If You Buy It)

If you haven't delved into the details, it may seem like all kinds of salmon are more or less equal. But if you were to dig a little below the surface, or if you've simply seen the price disparity in different kinds of fish, you'll see that there's a lot more to know about salmon than initially meets the eye. And when it comes to cheap salmon in particular, you might be wary of the price suggesting an inferior product — but this isn't always the case. Certain budget-friendly salmon can be beneficial to both your wallet and your belly, offering good flavor and texture without the premium price tag.

Keta, pink, and farmed Atlantic salmon are all viable options for a cost-effective salmon at fair quality. Victoriano Lopez, the executive chef at La Mar Cocina Peruana's San Francisco location (@lamarsf on Instagram), spoke exclusively about it with Chowhound. "When selecting salmon at the supermarket ... the fish should exhibit vibrant color, a glossy appearance, and firm flesh," Lopez said. "Additionally, the salmon must have a fresh, clean scent reminiscent of the sea or a river," to help indicate freshness.

And while farmed salmon might be seen as "lesser than" other kinds, chef George Duran begs to differ. The celebrity chef and host of the "Decoding Seafood" podcast states, "Modern aquaculture allows for precise control over diet and environment, which means clean flavor and beautiful texture every time. It's the kind of reliability chefs dream of." That dependability shows that cheap doesn't necessarily mean bad, and these salmon are proof.