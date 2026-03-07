The Fast Food Roast Beef Chain Piling Juicy Sandwiches Long Before Arby's

When you think of fast food chains doing roast beef sandwiches, it's almost certain that your mind leaps straight to Arby's. After all, it says "Roast Beef Sandwich" right there on the sign, at least sometimes. But one chain got there over a decade before Arby's, and you may well know it if you're from New England: Kelly's.

While Arby's was founded in 1964 in Boardman, Ohio with the roast beef sandwich as the centerpiece of its menu, Kelly's opened in 1951. Neither can claim credit for inventing roast beef sandwiches, though: They were around in Chicago at least another two decades earlier.

Business partners Frank V. McCarthy and Raymond Carey opened Kelly's as a hot dog shack on Revere Beach, Massachusetts (northeast of Boston), naming it after a friend. Roast beef came in early on, when the pair salvaged a bunch of roast beef from a canceled wedding nearby, turning it into a sandwich featuring thin-sliced roast beef piled high on a soft roll with barbecue sauce, mayo, and cheese. Kelly's built its reputation on fresh-roasting beef and carving it to order, rather than relying on pre-portioned deli meat.

It caught on, and roast beef sandwiches soon became ubiquitous around Boston's North Shore, many of which were from businesses competing with Kelly's. Kelly's took a different path than Arby's, which pretty much conquered the country, while Kelly's stuck to New England (with a brief foray into Florida much later). Perhaps surprisingly, it's not actually clear when the chain started expanding, but it seems to have never gone past around 15 locations in total.