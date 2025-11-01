The Popular Fast Food Chain You Can Find In Almost Every US State (Besides These 2)

Fast food is a big part of many Americans' diets. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it accounts for nearly 12% of our daily calories on average. It's no surprise that you see a fast food joint around every corner, but if an Arby's craving hits, you better hope you're not in Vermont or Rhode Island, or you're out of luck.

Arby's, the popular sandwich chain that has "the meats," has more than 3,300 locations around the United States. It's known for serving items like its classic roast beef and smoked brisket, as well as burgers and chicken options. But, despite the chain's massive expansion since its inception in 1964, Vermont doesn't currently have an Arby's location, and Rhode Island has yet to ever see an Arby's set up shop. There's no well-understood reason as to why, as it doesn't appear Arby's has ever spoken about why it has locations in every other state. Still, there are theories. Vermont has limited access to fast food restaurants compared to other states, and Rhode Island is just really tiny.