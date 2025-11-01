The Popular Fast Food Chain You Can Find In Almost Every US State (Besides These 2)
Fast food is a big part of many Americans' diets. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it accounts for nearly 12% of our daily calories on average. It's no surprise that you see a fast food joint around every corner, but if an Arby's craving hits, you better hope you're not in Vermont or Rhode Island, or you're out of luck.
Arby's, the popular sandwich chain that has "the meats," has more than 3,300 locations around the United States. It's known for serving items like its classic roast beef and smoked brisket, as well as burgers and chicken options. But, despite the chain's massive expansion since its inception in 1964, Vermont doesn't currently have an Arby's location, and Rhode Island has yet to ever see an Arby's set up shop. There's no well-understood reason as to why, as it doesn't appear Arby's has ever spoken about why it has locations in every other state. Still, there are theories. Vermont has limited access to fast food restaurants compared to other states, and Rhode Island is just really tiny.
Vermont has the fewest fast food restaurants of any state
Arby's isn't the only fast food restaurant that's inaccessible to those living in Vermont. The state is also missing other popular spots like Chick-fil-A and Popeye's. It's nothing against Arby's, but Vermont actually intentionally advocates for small businesses, which is why it doesn't have the fast food repertoire that other states do. At just 1.9 restaurants per every 10,000 residents, Vermont has the fewest fast food chains per capita in the United States.
Despite lacking major fast food restaurants, it looks like the industry is pretty big in Vermont; they rank in the top 10 for states that spend the most on fast food per household, according to a WalletHub study. Rhode Island, on the other hand, ranks in the bottom half at number 28 out of 50 states. While it remains to be seen why Rhode Island is missing an Arby's, it could be due to the state's smaller size (and lower population), as well regional food preferences. In fact, Arby's has a very small presence in New England as a whole, with only four restaurants in Maine, five in Connecticut, two in Massachusetts, and one in New Hampshire.