The Texas Roadhouse Sister Restaurant To Try If You're Craving A Chicken Sandwich

A trip to Texas Roadhouse for a delicious steak or a batch of the restaurant's mouthwatering buttered rolls is necessary once in a while, but that's not all this chain has to offer. If you're a fan of this classic Southern-inspired restaurant, you're sure to love its sister restaurant, which has food that's just as delicious. Texas Roadhouse owns two other chain restaurants, but for the tastiest chicken sandwiches, Jaggers is the place to go. Texas Roadhouse created Jaggers in 2014 and it's been a hit ever since. It's a fast-casual restaurant known for its juicy burgers, hand-breaded chicken, and variety of salads. The establishment has a made-from-scratch kitchen, meaning everything down to the dressings and sauces is as fresh as possible. In 2014, Texas Roadhouse launched Jaggers, and it's been a hit ever since.

The Jaggers menu is more than just a classic burger, you can find just about any style sandwich you're looking for — from a Green Chile Cheeseburger to a Country-Fried Chicken Sandwich. The restaurant also has an array of homemade milkshakes to choose from that customers say are tasty and thick. Jaggers has about 14 locations in the United States and one location in South Korea on an American military base. With the popularity of the sister chain, Texas Roadhouse is looking to expand Jaggers further throughout the country. If you don't currently live in a state with a Jaggers location, you may soon.