Texas Roadhouse Also Owns These 2 Other Chain Restaurants
Whether you can't get enough of the to-die-for dinner rolls or you find yourself dreaming about Cactus Blossoms, Texas Roadhouse is the go-to spot for a delicious lunch or dinner for diners around the country. With locations in every U.S. state except Hawaii, it's easy to find a Texas Roadhouse wherever you go. The corporate giants behind Texas Roadhouse have recognized their success since the chain's first location opened in Indiana in 1993, and are working to further impress taste buds across America with two additional restaurant chains.
Texas Roadhouse Inc., headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, also owns two other chains in addition to Texas Roadhouse: Jaggers, a fast casual burger and salad joint that's in line with Chick-fil-A and Five Guys, and Bubba's 33, a spinoff of Texas Roadhouse with a sports-bar atmosphere. The new-ish chains aren't quite as widespread as Texas Roadhouse, but it's possible that you could see a Jaggers or a Bubba's pop up in your area soon.
Jaggers: a fast-casual restaurant with a from-scratch menu
Jaggers was developed as a Texas Roadhouse sports bar spinoff — think, you want Texas Roadhouse-style food, but you're in the mood for a Buffalo Wild Wings atmosphere. The menu includes from-scratch classics like burgers, fried and grilled chicken sandwiches, salads, and sides (including edamame, mac 'n cheese, tater tots, and shoestring fries).
Reviews for the chain are glowing, with many saying that while it is a fast-food experience similar to what you'd get at Raising Cane's, Chick-fil-A, or Five Guys, it's a step above fast food. All of the burgers are doubles, and reviewers especially love the fries and the famous Jagger sauce (a combination of sour cream, BBQ sauce, and mayo). Mainly found in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Louisville, Kentucky, Jaggers has been a bit slow to take off since its 2014 inception — there's currently just 13 locations (including one at Camp Humphreys military base in South Korea).
Bubba's 33: Texas Roadhouse's fun, sporty sidekick
Unlike many restaurants in the post-pandemic period, Texas Roadhouse is on fire — in 2024, it took the reins as the largest casual-dining restaurant in the U.S., knocking Olive Garden out of the top spot. Texas Roadhouse Inc. is hoping that it's next casual dining offering, Bubba's 33, will have similar success. Both Bubba's 33 and Texas Roadhouse offer a fun atmosphere, but Bubba's focuses more heavily on beer and cocktails.
Bubba's is designed to meet the needs of sports fans — every seat in the house has a clear view of a TV. The restaurant offers standard pub fare, including pizzas, burgers, and wings, as well as more Roadhouse-esque items like a variety of ribeye steaks, fried shrimp, salmon, and fish and chips (bonus: Bubba's serves the same addictive dinner rolls as Roadhouse).
If you don't have a Bubba's 33 in your area yet, there's a chance you will soon. As of May 2025, there were 52 Bubba's 33 locations throughout the United States, and Texas Roadhouse Inc. plans to open at least 30 new Bubba's locations per year for the foreseeable future.