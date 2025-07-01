Texas Roadhouse Also Owns These 2 Other Chain Restaurants

Whether you can't get enough of the to-die-for dinner rolls or you find yourself dreaming about Cactus Blossoms, Texas Roadhouse is the go-to spot for a delicious lunch or dinner for diners around the country. With locations in every U.S. state except Hawaii, it's easy to find a Texas Roadhouse wherever you go. The corporate giants behind Texas Roadhouse have recognized their success since the chain's first location opened in Indiana in 1993, and are working to further impress taste buds across America with two additional restaurant chains.

Texas Roadhouse Inc., headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, also owns two other chains in addition to Texas Roadhouse: Jaggers, a fast casual burger and salad joint that's in line with Chick-fil-A and Five Guys, and Bubba's 33, a spinoff of Texas Roadhouse with a sports-bar atmosphere. The new-ish chains aren't quite as widespread as Texas Roadhouse, but it's possible that you could see a Jaggers or a Bubba's pop up in your area soon.