That Leftover Pickle Juice Is Perfect For Tender, Tasty Slow Cooker Chicken

Next time you've gone through the crisp pickles in your jar, don't be so quick to toss out the remaining juice. Pickle juice is actually somewhat of an unexpected marvel at tenderizing meat. For a set-it-and-forget-it weeknight stunner, add that liquid green to your slow cooker on top of a few chicken breasts and let the combo work its magic.

After the chicken has spent its stint in the slow cooker in a bath of pickle juice, seasonings (such as ranch), and a bit of butter, all that's left to do is shred the tender meat and stack it on a bun for a zesty shredded chicken sandwich meal that is sure to wow. Add some extra pickles for crunch and a slice of cheese and you have a spectacularly moist sandwich. To go full Southern piquant mode, make your cheese of choice a swipe of pimento on your freshly toasted bun. Wash it all down with some sweet tea or even a bloody Mary, which makes welcome use of a bit more of that leftover pickle juice, and be ready to add this meal to your standard repertoire.