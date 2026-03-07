That Leftover Pickle Juice Is Perfect For Tender, Tasty Slow Cooker Chicken
Next time you've gone through the crisp pickles in your jar, don't be so quick to toss out the remaining juice. Pickle juice is actually somewhat of an unexpected marvel at tenderizing meat. For a set-it-and-forget-it weeknight stunner, add that liquid green to your slow cooker on top of a few chicken breasts and let the combo work its magic.
After the chicken has spent its stint in the slow cooker in a bath of pickle juice, seasonings (such as ranch), and a bit of butter, all that's left to do is shred the tender meat and stack it on a bun for a zesty shredded chicken sandwich meal that is sure to wow. Add some extra pickles for crunch and a slice of cheese and you have a spectacularly moist sandwich. To go full Southern piquant mode, make your cheese of choice a swipe of pimento on your freshly toasted bun. Wash it all down with some sweet tea or even a bloody Mary, which makes welcome use of a bit more of that leftover pickle juice, and be ready to add this meal to your standard repertoire.
The science of pickle juice
This approach happily feeds a hungry crowd after a sports practice, or a group after a day out exploring. The slow cooker technique packs an extra bonus in that pickle juice is known to help keep you hydrated, which makes for a welcome post-activity meal. In fact, you might even have a swig to drink straight in lieu of a post-run sports drink. The pickle juice treatment also lends itself to other make-ahead sandwich fillings, such as adding an inviting tang to egg salad.
But what's the deal with pickle juice and protein, and why does it tenderize it, including chicken? Essentially, the brine relaxes the proteins, and the salt further loosens the structure of the flesh, allowing it to absorb its salinity (through the handy trick of osmosis). Ultimately, this means you end up with plump, juicy results. This is the reason so many people turn to pickling their meats, particularly as prep for flavorful and succulent fried chicken.