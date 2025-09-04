The Unexpected Liquid That Perfectly Braises Your Proteins

Braising gives proteins the best of two worlds: Flavor built from browning on high heat, and rich texture with even more flavor from the slow cook in braising liquid that follows. This two-step flavor building, combined with tenderising effects, is why braising works so well turning tough or otherwise mediocre cuts into succulent morsels.

Depending on the protein, one of two main methods of braising (short or long) is generally employed. Long braising, as the name suggests, is time consuming, but the meat's connective tissue breaks down. Meanwhile, flavors from the braising liquid seep into the meat, which is why choosing the right flavors for this liquid is crucial for making the long cook worthwhile. While you often see wine, beer, or vinegars used for braising, widen the scope to include other flavorful liquids — such as pickle juice.

"Pickle juice can be an effective braising liquid because it is already packed with flavor and salt," explains Tyler DuBois, co-founder of The Real Dill, in an exclusive with Chowhound. He recommends making braising liquid from a mixture of pickle juice and a flavorful base liquid, such as stock. "Pickle brine has such an intense flavor that it could lead to an oversalted dish when reduced in a braise. Mixing it with another liquid that isn't as strong helps prevent the pickle juice from overwhelming a dish," he explains.