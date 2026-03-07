For Copycat Shake Shack Burgers At Home, Place Your Toppings Like This

Shake Shack's burgers are known for their picture-perfect appearance. The burger bun looks fresh-baked, the lettuce is always fluffy, the tomatoes are bright red, and that golden piece of cheese sticks out in the best way. The iconic ShackBurger is one of Chowhound's favorite burgers from the chain, and while it's hard to beat getting one right from the source, you can certainly make your own version at home. Just make sure you stack the burger properly to give it the right appearance, which means starting with the sauce and working your way up to the cheesy patty.

To properly build a ShackBurger, first squeeze some Shack Sauce onto the top bun. Follow it with a fluffy lettuce leaf (this is a big reason why ShackBurgers look so pretty — that perfectly wavy lettuce). The sauce will help keep the lettuce firmly glued to the bun. Next, add two bright red tomato slices, and if you think of it, push the lettuce and tomato to the edge of the bun, so they slightly stick out. It adds to the overall visual appeal. Follow that by placing the thin, crispy patty covered with a slice of American cheese on the bottom bun, then put the two halves together. If you're aiming to make another of the chain's options, from the 'Shroom Burger to the SmokeShack, rest assured the topping order remains mostly the same: toppings layered on top of your preferred patty. Suddenly, you're a Shake Shack chef.