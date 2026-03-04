Where I Eat In Seattle For Amazing Views Only Locals Know About

Quick confession: I moved to Seattle in 2018 without ever having visited. It wasn't exactly a spur-of-the-moment decision; my partner and I were looking for a city that had a great foodie scene and was near water, mountains, and forested areas, and we heard Seattle fit the bill. We were overjoyed to find that it does indeed hit all those marks, but were taken aback by just how hilly this city is. My quads have thankfully adjusted, though I still find myself marveling daily over all the truly amazing viewpoints around here, including from many bars and restaurants.

There are quite a few well-known places that bring in tourists and locals alike, but it takes some digging to find the quieter "view-friendly" restaurants that aren't as well advertised. After years of exploring, though, I'm pleased to say I've uncovered the spots with scenic views as good as the menu. I have my usual go-to Seattle restaurants that I take visitors to, but for the ones looking for amazing scenery, I've come up with an extra-special lineup that covers all the bases. Whether its nature or skyscrapers you want to peer at while you dine, there's a place for that.