Where I Eat In Seattle For Amazing Views Only Locals Know About
Quick confession: I moved to Seattle in 2018 without ever having visited. It wasn't exactly a spur-of-the-moment decision; my partner and I were looking for a city that had a great foodie scene and was near water, mountains, and forested areas, and we heard Seattle fit the bill. We were overjoyed to find that it does indeed hit all those marks, but were taken aback by just how hilly this city is. My quads have thankfully adjusted, though I still find myself marveling daily over all the truly amazing viewpoints around here, including from many bars and restaurants.
There are quite a few well-known places that bring in tourists and locals alike, but it takes some digging to find the quieter "view-friendly" restaurants that aren't as well advertised. After years of exploring, though, I'm pleased to say I've uncovered the spots with scenic views as good as the menu. I have my usual go-to Seattle restaurants that I take visitors to, but for the ones looking for amazing scenery, I've come up with an extra-special lineup that covers all the bases. Whether its nature or skyscrapers you want to peer at while you dine, there's a place for that.
The Lookout's patio boasts a panorama of the Space Needle and Olympic Mountains
I first came to The Lookout Bar & Grill with a friend who lived nearby, choosing it merely for its convenience in location. We were sat out on the back patio since it was a nice day, and I'm so happy we were. This bar and grill has a laid-back atmosphere with satisfying food and drinks — I recommend the Lookout Salad with its tasty combo of toasted almonds, dried cranberries, and feta cheese — but the view is the main reason I've made my way back here on sunny days since.
You get a sweeping look at the Space Needle and the Puget Sound, plus the Olympic Mountains rising up behind it all (when they're not concealed by clouds). The Lookout sits among mostly residential buildings in a quieter part of Capitol Hill (or "Cap Hill," as we say here), so no other restaurant can claim quite the same view.
Visit The Lookout Bar & Grill at 757 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle, Washington 98102
Get fresh seafood with fresh sea views at Ray's
Downtown Seattle sits alongside Elliott Bay, so it's not hard to find plenty of seafood places with excellent happy hour oyster deals and eateries with water views. However, Ray's, in North Seattle, has views that are just as good, if not better, and the seafood is just as fresh. I first noticed this dockside restaurant just driving past, and one day my partner and I decided to stop in. It's a little pricey, but honestly, it's comparable to other downtown spots and has a way more relaxed atmosphere. There's also slightly less boat traffic up here since it's by a private marina (instead of ferry terminals and cruise ship docks), which I've found gives you even more stunning views of the Sound and a closer look at the life within it — we saw sea lions and jellyfish go by the first time we came here! The sunset is also truly incredible to watch from here. Seriously; 10 out of 10 stars.
It's worth noting that Ray's technically has two restaurants stacked on top of each other, though it's all the same business. Ray's Cafe is on the top floor, and is more casual fare. Ray's Boathouse is on the first floor, and is more upscale dining. Both have excellent waterfront views. Honestly, I find it hard to argue that one is better than the other. It all depends on what kind of experience you're wanting.
Visit Ray's at 6049 Seaview Avenue NW, Seattle, Washington 98107
The Stonehouse Café is a rare Lake Washington gem
When we're talking about great views in Seattle, most of it revolves around the western side (Olympic Mountains and the Puget Sound) and Mt. Rainier to the south. However, bordering the entire eastern side of the city is Lake Washington, and behind it, the Cascade Mountains, which are breathtaking in their own right. As I've come to learn from my numerous adventures up and down the eastern side of the city, there really aren't many restaurants along the lake on this side to stop at. If you want a lot of options for views of Lake Washington, you have to go over to Bellevue or Kirkland across the water. The exception, however, is The Stonehouse Café in South Seattle.
My partner and I discovered this place when they were hosting an event we attended, and we were in awe of the beautiful scenery. It's a bit of a hike to get here from busier neighborhoods, but it's well worth it for the comfy Americana cuisine and peaceful views of lower Lake Washington from the huge patio (which is covered and kept warm in colder weather, always a plus in Seattle). The Stonehouse is open for breakfast and lunch, but I recommend coming for brunch and getting the mushroom omelet.
Visit The Stonehouse Café at 9701 Rainier Avenue S, Seattle, Washington 98118
Little Water Cantina offers a laid-back look at Lake Union
I've praised Fremont's Red Star Taco for its delicious tacos, but that's one of my favorite late night eateries in Seattle. In the daytime, it's a bit of a different story. Tucked into the relatively quiet neighborhood of Eastlake is Little Water Cantina, a casual restaurant with amazing tacos as well as awesome views. Seriously; if you love Mexican food (try the barbacoa tacos with salsa verde), water, and watching boats and sea planes go by, this is the place.
I first discovered it when a friend and I happened to be in the area and were craving Mexican food. Thinking it looked pretty straightforward, we were pleased to learn the back patio and rear windows have unobstructed views of nearby Lake Union. This is now my go-to for sipping margaritas and enjoying the liveliness of the lake without having to be right in it, which is awesome because it gets pretty hectic around there, especially in summer. Little Water Cantina always seems to get a lot of attention from the local neighborhood, but I've never had to wait long for a seat.
Visit Little Water Cantina at 2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, Washington 98102
Smith Tower isn't just a regular office tower
I didn't think much of Smith Tower in Pioneer Square when I first moved to Seattle. Having grown up in the New York City area, I honestly thought it looked like a typical old office building (only noticeably shorter than the behemoths I was used to back east). Needless to say, I was surprised when a friend invited me there for her birthday dinner. Turns out, Smith Tower is the oldest skyscraper in the city, with much of the beautiful interior preserved.
It's also home to Observatory Bar, a gorgeous bar with Great Gatsby vibes and some of the most fantastic cityscape views you can find in the area. This spot sits just below the very top of the building. I've since found it's quite popular among locals, as is the surrounding view deck, but visitors to Seattle tend to have never heard of it. No need to fight through the crowds in more tourist-heavy areas for up-high views of Elliott Bay, downtown, and Mt. Rainier — you get breathtaking surrounding views from right here, and you can enjoy an expertly crafted cocktail while you're at it. For discounted drinks and small bites, be sure to check out the "Hush Hour" specials starting at 4 p.m. most days.
Visit Observatory Bar at 506 Second Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98104