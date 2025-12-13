The 5 Best Happy Hour Oyster Deals In Seattle, According To A Local

As a city built around different waterways, Seattle is a haven for seafood lovers. This is especially true when it comes to oysters, which aren't just limited to wild catches — the Puget Sound, which spans the entire length of the city's western side, is home to some of the nation's premier oyster farms, as is the nearby Hood Canal. Naturally, this resulted in an abundance of oyster bars and seafood restaurants specializing in oysters around Seattle, which I've enjoyed exploring since moving here in 2018.

Now, I'm originally from the East Coast and grew up on Atlantic oysters — certainly tasty in their own right — but the cool thing about the Seattle oyster scene is its variety. There are quite a few types that thrive here, both in the wild and on farms, from bright and sweet Kumamotos to rich Pacifics and small, briny Olympias. That's just talking about the oysters themselves; the places to go eat oysters are also pleasantly varied, both in atmosphere and how the tasty mollusks are prepared. Some oyster spots get super creative with mignonettes and toppings, but I think a great oyster should taste clean without much extra fuss. I also think they shouldn't be too expensive. But, since this is Seattle (one of America's priciest cities), it's worth knowing where to go. Taking all of this into account, here are some of my favorite spots for happy hour oysters in terms of taste and value.