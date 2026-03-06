The Chain Restaurant With Chicken And Waffles We'd Drive 3 Hours To Eat (Seriously)
Chicken and waffles is a quintessential comfort food. The perfect balance of sweet and savory, this classic dish is tasty at all hours of the day. Many restaurants have put their own spins on the recipe, but some are better than others. Chowhound tasted and ranked five chain restaurant chicken and waffles, and there was one spot we would travel far and wide for. Tupelo Honey Cafe's chicken and waffles was the perfect dish in all aspects.
Tupelo Honey is a Southern-inspired restaurant that began in the Carolinas and has expanded to locations across the United States. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this spot is known for more than just its delicious chicken and waffles, but we'd recommend this dish every time. Chicken and waffles can be made with a savory twist, and Tupelo Honey even has a spicy version with honey sriracha chicken that customers say is a little intense, but still offers a unique taste. Whatever Tupelo Honey is doing with its chicken and waffles, the restaurant is doing it right.
What set Tupelo Honey's chicken and waffles apart from the rest
Tupelo Honey may have impressed us, but not every restaurant served chicken and waffles that was so appetizing. Denny's and IHOP, for instance, just threw the two ingredients together rather than making it a combined meal. Tupelo Honey's chicken and waffles was clearly made from scratch with ingredients that were thoughtfully blended together. The chicken was tender and crispy, the waffles were soft and fluffy, and even the syrup had great flavor. Tupelo Honey is well-known for its fried chicken, and we found it to be well-seasoned and flavorful on top of the waffles. Many customers agree this chicken and waffles is something special. One Yelp reviewer even wrote, "This was legit the best meal I've had in a long time."
If you're going to Tupelo Honey Cafe for the chicken and waffles, you can choose from the classic sweet and savory, the sweet and spicy, or even a version with mac and cheese and spicy fried chicken. We're sure the other menu items are delicious, but the chicken and waffles is not something to miss out on. Chicken and waffles can always be made at home, but why put in the effort when Tupelo Honey has its recipe perfected?