The Chain Restaurant With Chicken And Waffles We'd Drive 3 Hours To Eat (Seriously)

Chicken and waffles is a quintessential comfort food. The perfect balance of sweet and savory, this classic dish is tasty at all hours of the day. Many restaurants have put their own spins on the recipe, but some are better than others. Chowhound tasted and ranked five chain restaurant chicken and waffles, and there was one spot we would travel far and wide for. Tupelo Honey Cafe's chicken and waffles was the perfect dish in all aspects.

Tupelo Honey is a Southern-inspired restaurant that began in the Carolinas and has expanded to locations across the United States. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this spot is known for more than just its delicious chicken and waffles, but we'd recommend this dish every time. Chicken and waffles can be made with a savory twist, and Tupelo Honey even has a spicy version with honey sriracha chicken that customers say is a little intense, but still offers a unique taste. Whatever Tupelo Honey is doing with its chicken and waffles, the restaurant is doing it right.