Something Magically Flavorful Happens To Burger Patties When You Add This

Ever seasoned a patty to perfection only to have the final burger end up tasting a little... flat? A little one-dimensional? The missing piece you've been looking for could be miso paste. That's right, this Japanese fermented paste can improve even the most "all-American" of burgers, whether you mix it directly into ground beef or a homemade plant-based patty. A small amount of miso won't actually come through as miso in the burger; it will come through as an amplification of the already existing flavors — that's just what umami does. The science is simple: miso is full of glutamates, the compounds that create umami on our tongues. Those compounds turn the volume up on meat's natural savoriness. The same effect happens with mushroom or lentil patties — miso simply intensifies what's already there.

Miso paste is one of the best umami-boasting ingredients for this very reason. Throwing even a small spoonful of it into a burger mix adds flavors that no amount of salt or other seasonings could ever compete with. So whether you're cooking for meat-eaters, vegetarians, or both, miso is going to enhance your burger's base while doing nothing to change its core identity. It'll still be a burger, it'll just be a better one.