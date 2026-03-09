How Martha Stewart Turns Potato Chips Into A Gourmet Appetizer With Just 2 Ingredients
Martha Stewart is no less than a legend in the world of cooking. Over the course of her decades-long career in the culinary world, she has authored over 100 books, hosted several television shows, and published a long-running magazine that covered all matters domestic. During the span of her career, Stewart has developed a definitive identity, which blends high-brow finishes with homespun thrift. For example, while she would never be caught dead serving snacks at a soiree, she (and her brand) also emphasizes the importance of making the most out of what you have.
Not only can Stewart turn pine cones into decorations, she can also turn potato chips into party fodder using only two ingredients: sour cream and caviar. The combination of crispy, comforting potato chips alongside refreshing sour cream and salty, decadent caviar is absolutely sublime, and turns this run-of-the-mill snack into something far more special. Potatoes and caviar happen to be a go-to pairing for Stewart; she quite enjoys sour cream and caviar on a baked spud as well. Go ahead and grab some spuds, your best container of sour cream, your most prized tin of caviar (with the right spoon, of course), and enjoy.
Making potato chips
For Martha Stewart's recipe, she calls not just for any old potato chip, but uses her homemade waffle cut chips (called gaufrettes in French). These are a bit crispier and fresher tasting than bagged spuds, and well worth the effort if you care to make them. All you need are potatoes, a mandolin, a bowl of water, oil, a Dutch oven, and some salt to taste. Simply peel your potatoes and slice them on your mandolin using a wavy blade and turning at 90 degree angles to create a cross hatch pattern. Then, soak in water, pat dry, and fry in a pan of oil until crispy and browned.
You can dry on a nest of paper towels and salt to your preference (use flaky salt for an extra-luxurious mouthfeel). You can also use furikake for a more umami edge that pairs well with the brininess of caviar. For Stewart's recipe, she uses oil to fry her potatoes. However, you can also use clarified butter (also called ghee) to infuse these spuds with even more rich flavor. These alternatives give you a great, buttery taste, and can further enhance the added sour cream and caviar topping. You can also use sweet potatoes if you prefer a slightly different flavor profile.
More serving suggestions
Of course, you needn't make your own potato chips from scratch to enjoy this pairing. It also works with a bag of store-bought spuds. If you want to keep things as close to Martha Stewart's recipe as possible, use a waffle cut or wavy cut potato chip. This gives you that great, crispy texture that's so essential to the dish. If you prefer regular chips, go for a thick cut or kettle cooked version so your spud has enough heft to hold up to your toppings. While Stewart likes to keep her chips simple and salted, you can absolutely go for a flavored chip. A nice sour cream and onion flavor would complement the sour cream topping and add an onion-y bite that goes well with caviar. If you want something a bit punchier, go for a salt and vinegar chip.
You can also customize the toppings of this dish by adding mix-ins to your sour cream. Chives or green onions are delicious but simple starts. You can also add smoked salmon, chopped jalapeños, or some fresh dill. Don't be afraid to be adventurous and try new things. If you're on a budget and can't quite swing for beluga caviar, you can also use salmon roe for a similar, salty flavor for a much lower price point. Serve this dish at your next party, or simply enjoy as a snack (or meal) for yourself to enjoy with a glass of wine and some really great TV.