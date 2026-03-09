How Martha Stewart Turns Potato Chips Into A Gourmet Appetizer With Just 2 Ingredients

Martha Stewart is no less than a legend in the world of cooking. Over the course of her decades-long career in the culinary world, she has authored over 100 books, hosted several television shows, and published a long-running magazine that covered all matters domestic. During the span of her career, Stewart has developed a definitive identity, which blends high-brow finishes with homespun thrift. For example, while she would never be caught dead serving snacks at a soiree, she (and her brand) also emphasizes the importance of making the most out of what you have.

Not only can Stewart turn pine cones into decorations, she can also turn potato chips into party fodder using only two ingredients: sour cream and caviar. The combination of crispy, comforting potato chips alongside refreshing sour cream and salty, decadent caviar is absolutely sublime, and turns this run-of-the-mill snack into something far more special. Potatoes and caviar happen to be a go-to pairing for Stewart; she quite enjoys sour cream and caviar on a baked spud as well. Go ahead and grab some spuds, your best container of sour cream, your most prized tin of caviar (with the right spoon, of course), and enjoy.