Martha Stewart Refuses To Serve Snacks At Her Parties (Here's What Guests Get Instead)

Martha Stewart's career as a guide on all things domestic has spanned nearly fifty years. It all began when she published her first book, "Entertaining." Since then, she has released 101 other books, covering every topic from wedding planning, gardening, cooking, to home improvement. Simply put, when it comes to homemaking and entertaining, Martha Stewart knows all.

There isn't a problem you have that Stewart can't make better by adding decorative pine cones or properly folded napkins, so when Stewart gives her opinion, you should listen. About twelve years ago, Reddit users had the opportunity to ask Stewart anything. One user inquired as to her favorite party snack. Her response was classic Martha. "I never serve snacks at parties. It's either hors d'oeuvres or a meal," she said. She later clarified, "Hors d'oeuvres are prepared foods one would serve with meals or wine." Snacks, on the other hand, are firmly off the table. "Snacks are something you get out of a bag or a box," she said.

Stewart's preference for hors d'oeuvres comes down to the lack of care, preparation, and presentation implied by the term "snack." Of course, in everyday life, the terms are sometimes used interchangeably. But in Stewart's view, hors d'oeuvres require just as much attention as the main meal. So, no, you probably won't find a spread of crackers or a pre-packaged cheese plate at one of her shindigs — but you might find a classy collection of well-prepared hors d'oeuvres.