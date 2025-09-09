Martha Stewart Refuses To Serve Snacks At Her Parties (Here's What Guests Get Instead)
Martha Stewart's career as a guide on all things domestic has spanned nearly fifty years. It all began when she published her first book, "Entertaining." Since then, she has released 101 other books, covering every topic from wedding planning, gardening, cooking, to home improvement. Simply put, when it comes to homemaking and entertaining, Martha Stewart knows all.
There isn't a problem you have that Stewart can't make better by adding decorative pine cones or properly folded napkins, so when Stewart gives her opinion, you should listen. About twelve years ago, Reddit users had the opportunity to ask Stewart anything. One user inquired as to her favorite party snack. Her response was classic Martha. "I never serve snacks at parties. It's either hors d'oeuvres or a meal," she said. She later clarified, "Hors d'oeuvres are prepared foods one would serve with meals or wine." Snacks, on the other hand, are firmly off the table. "Snacks are something you get out of a bag or a box," she said.
Stewart's preference for hors d'oeuvres comes down to the lack of care, preparation, and presentation implied by the term "snack." Of course, in everyday life, the terms are sometimes used interchangeably. But in Stewart's view, hors d'oeuvres require just as much attention as the main meal. So, no, you probably won't find a spread of crackers or a pre-packaged cheese plate at one of her shindigs — but you might find a classy collection of well-prepared hors d'oeuvres.
How to make Stewart-approved hors d'oeuvres
Martha Stewart didn't just write the book on hors d'oeuvres – she wrote three of them, and she has some pretty clear ideas about what makes a hors d'oeuvre a hors d'oeuvre. As she wrote in the introduction to "Martha Stewart's Hors d'Oeuvres Handbook," her 1999 appetizer magnum opus, "Hors d'oeuvres are a chance for the host or hostess to show off skills in the creation of flavorful bite-sized jewels." Stewart says these small dishes should be able to be eaten in a single bite, or, up to three.
While hors d'oeuvres should be impressive, they need not be extravagant, but thoughtfully prepared. "Hors d'oeuvres must be two things at once: delicious and attractive," Stewart said in her book. Think of these small plates like pieces of art. That may seem intimidating, but you need not get too wrapped up in making complex, fussy dishes. An hors d'oeuvre can be as simple as a deviled egg. Stewart, for example, makes a delicious smoked salmon deviled egg that she tops with beautiful, thinly sliced radish. Put your own spin on this classic dish. Just make sure to avoid creating a wild deviled egg combination we never want to see at a party.
Bacon-wrapped dates can also be a perfect last-minute savory-sweet appetizer. You can even turn jalapeño poppers into pickle poppers to create a drool-worthy finger food. The key to creating the perfect hors d'oeuvres? Getting creative with the dishes you already love.