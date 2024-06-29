Martha Stewart's Favorite Toppings For Luxury Baked Potatoes

Martha Stewart's Mother's Day treat was the roe, or the unfertilized eggs of Russian ossetra, a type of sturgeon. The eggs of the ossetra — also osetra – have been cured. In the strictest sense, caviar comes from the sturgeon fish. However, just as the word "Champagne" is now used to denote all sparkling wines and not just real actual Champagne, so, too, does the word "caviar" represent the cured fish eggs from any type of fish, like trout or salmon.

The food of peasants caviar is not. People associate it with luxury, which means even the least expensive kinds still cost a pretty penny. American white sturgeon roe, for example, will set you back about $80 an ounce, according to MarthaStewart.com (compared to the $125 an ounce that the golden ossetra cost Stewart). But whatever the type of caviar, you'll find it in beaded clumps that come in an array of colors. Black is a common one, but it can be golden green, red or orange, and even gray.

As far as taste is concerned, many describe caviar as having a slightly nutty flavor, but there can be other flavor notes, too, such as sweet, buttery, or creamy. Most fish roe also tastes of the seas. That is, it's a flavor of fish and brine. This is to be expected. It's the salting and curing process that turns the fish eggs into caviar. Finally, anyone who's ever eaten caviar knows that the tiny bubbles of fish roe burst when you bite into them.

