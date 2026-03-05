Oyster Lovers Need To Make The Trip To The Oyster Capital Of The World

When you hear "oyster capital of the world," you might think of bustling cities located on waterways or coastal fishing towns with thriving tourist scenes. But while a few places around the world have made the claim, arguably none have leaned into it as hard as South Bend, Washington. Sure, visitors to the state may find their tastes satisfied with Seattle's numerous happy hour oyster deals, but serious oyster fans will want to head further south for one of the most recognized towns on the planet for all things oyster.

If you've never heard of South Bend, that's probably because it's a bit out of the way for normal tourist travels. It's a quaint Pacific Northwest town that sits along the Willapa River, just around the corner from a large bay feeding into the Pacific Ocean, and has a population just under 2,000. It's also an over two-hour trek from Seattle, taking you through miles of state forest with peeks of snow-capped volcanoes along the way. But while it may seem inconvenient, South Bend's location is ideal for oyster harvesting, as evidenced by a Pacific Shellfish facility and multiple oyster bars and restaurants with bivalves on the menu. Even the tiny local brewery, Willapa Brewing, sells smoked oysters in souvenir shot glasses. If you're not feeling like dining out during your visit, you can also grab pints of fresh oysters from South Bend Products, a local fishery and restaurant that advertises a "boat to table" experience (following some basic oyster-buying tips, of course).