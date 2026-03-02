7 Foods You Should Avoid Buying In Bulk

With food prices on the rise and weekly grocery bills feeling less manageable than ever, any opportunity to save money is a bonus. Buying food in bulk is often a better value than small portions, and for foods that have long shelf lives, it can be a great option. With fresh foods however, it can be a little trickier to work out the balance between saving money at the checkout and actually getting better value in the long term. If some of the food ends up in the trash bin, it may not have been the savvy deal you had hoped it would be.

In addition to food waste, a big concern with buying certain foods in bulk is the chance of spoilage and food-borne illness as a result. Bacteria can be present even before mold is visible, and while shoppers know to be cautious with meat and fish, there may be other foods in your fridge that pose a concern if not eaten quickly enough. From fresh berries to bagged salads, some of your favorite ingredients could benefit from being purchased in smaller pack sizes rather than in bulk to ensure they are always fresh and you keep you and your family safe. Let's take a look at seven foods you should avoid buying in bulk.