Is A Bread Box The Best Way To Store Your Bread?

So, you're on a sourdough spree. After all that stretching, shaping, and scoring, where do all those loaves go? Homemade breads, for all their rusticism, lack the preservatives that keep the store-bought stuff from spoiling; so it's important to store them properly to prolong their shelf life.

Commercial rolls are typically kept fresh by additives like calcium propionate or lactic acid bacteria, which can slow mold growth for over a week. The focaccia fresh from your own oven, however, likely will last only three to four days at room temperature. Breads also begin to stale the longer they sit, as retrogradation begins. During retrogradation, the bread's starches dry and harden as moisture is drawn out and evaporates.

While stale bread can creatively be reworked into breadcrumbs, croutons, or bread pudding, to keep bread fluffy and sandwich ready, a bread box makes for a solid short-term storage solution. The optimal vessel depends on bread variety and texture; bread boxes are particularly effective for homemade crusty bread.