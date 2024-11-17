Is A Bread Box The Best Way To Store Your Bread?
So, you're on a sourdough spree. After all that stretching, shaping, and scoring, where do all those loaves go? Homemade breads, for all their rusticism, lack the preservatives that keep the store-bought stuff from spoiling; so it's important to store them properly to prolong their shelf life.
Commercial rolls are typically kept fresh by additives like calcium propionate or lactic acid bacteria, which can slow mold growth for over a week. The focaccia fresh from your own oven, however, likely will last only three to four days at room temperature. Breads also begin to stale the longer they sit, as retrogradation begins. During retrogradation, the bread's starches dry and harden as moisture is drawn out and evaporates.
While stale bread can creatively be reworked into breadcrumbs, croutons, or bread pudding, to keep bread fluffy and sandwich ready, a bread box makes for a solid short-term storage solution. The optimal vessel depends on bread variety and texture; bread boxes are particularly effective for homemade crusty bread.
Best bread storage options
To keep crusts crusty and centers soft, tuck your bread into a bread box. With just enough ventilation to fend off condensation, the device provides a cool, dry space for bread to rest. While the bread box method can make bread stale faster, the container keeps crusts firm and crunchy and prevents them from becoming too flimsy.
Because of the acid created during fermentation, sourdough can be stored on the counter, cut side down, for the first day. After 24 hours, keep sourdough in a bread box or brown paper bag. Softer breads prefer to be maintained in a plastic bag, where the packaging keeps crusts soft, and interiors fluffy.
You might find yourself sticking sliced bread in the refrigerator to keep counters clear. While the refrigerator will protect loaves from mold, the cool environment actually speeds up the staling process. The low temperature causes the starch in the bread to recrystallize, making the bread dry and stiff. Unless you're in search of stale bread fast (ideal for French toast recipes or panzanella), steer clear of the fridge.
If you have longer-term plans for your loaf and don't plan to eat it within a week, stash bread in the freezer before it goes stale.