How To Make Tasty Guacamole When Your Avocados Are Underripe

Why does it always seem like none of your avocados are ripe enough to use when you're in the mood for some creamy guacamole? It's like they collectively know to either not ripen when you need them, or ripen so quickly you can't even use them in time. There's no in-between with these fruits. Well, fortunately, there are ways you can make some pretty delicious guac even when your avocados are underripe, so you won't have to spend time ripening them in a paper bag and can start chowing down!

First off, there are many ingredients you can add for superior guacamole, but one can actually help salvage guac made with underripe avocados: olive oil. Not only will olive oil prevent your guac from browning quickly, but it can also make it creamier. This is important because underripe avocados are harder, and when you make guac from them, they often lack the luscious texture you'd get from a ripe fruit. Along with a teaspoon or so of olive oil, lime juice is another great option, provided you like your guac to have a punchy lime flavor. Plus, you can use it in combination with olive oil.

Another way to soften your avocados is by using your grill. Grilling can give your avocados a major flavor upgrade and make them softer. This is because the heat helps soften the fat, making the fruit easier to mash. In fact, it's actually better to grill avocados when they are just underripe, as ripe fruit is more likely to turn mushy when doing so because it's already soft.