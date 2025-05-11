Why Five Guys' Squishy Buns Are So Controversial

Since a bunch of brothers started the now worldwide chain in 1986, Five Guys' mission has always been to serve up a fresh, juicy burger. But love 'em or hate 'em, the buns those burgers come on have been a topic of controversy for decades thanks to their unique flavor and texture. Five Guys burgers are served on sweet, brioche-like buns sprinkled with sesame seeds, and then wrapped up in foil before they make it into the customer's hands. These buns have an almost cake-like lightness and texture, and they're as exclusive to Five Guys as the free peanuts in every restaurant are.

The proprietary buns are one of the secrets of Five Guys, but not everyone is a fan. Some customers complain that the texture makes it difficult to hold the various burger toppings. Since there are over 250,000 topping combinations according to Five Guys, that's not a small matter. Because of their lightness, the buns can get soggy and fall apart, which is what makes it harder to hold in all those infinite toppings. Wrapping the burgers in foil may also make the buns even squishier. All of these bun issues end up creating a potentially messier burger eating experience. Additionally, if you don't like sesame seeds, you're tough out of luck when ordering a Five Guys burger.