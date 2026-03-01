Yes, You Absolutely Can Bake A Cake In Your Air Fryer: Here's How It Works

At this point, it seems like there's nothing an air fryer isn't capable of. From skipping the oven and making flan in your air fryer to successfully air frying a whole fish, it seems like these powerful little appliances can make delicious, sophisticated meals from start to finish. In fact, some people are relying on them more than conventional ovens, as they use less time and energy for pretty stellar results. Home cooks are even using them for the delicate, notoriously finicky process of making various baked goods — apparently with great success.

While it's kind of a given that your air fryer can easily churn out small batches of cupcakes, larger projects like cakes are a bit different. The first thing to note is that, even in a relatively large air fryer, you'll likely end up with a smaller-than-standard cake, as a full-sized cake pan won't fit in most air fryer baskets. That means this project is best if you're making dessert for a small number of people or simply want a faster and easier way to throw together a box of vanilla white cake mix you've been craving.

Something else to keep in mind is that your air fryer isn't the best tool for making light, airy cakes because the heat becomes so intense. They likely won't have the spongy, lofted quality you're looking for. Denser and heavier baking recipes, such as pound cake and devil's food, will likely turn out much better.