Your Air Fryer Is The Answer To Delicious Small Batch Cupcakes

When the sweet tooth cravings hit and you need a baked dessert pronto, but don't want to commit to an entire cake for yourself, what's a sweet treat lover to do? Cupcakes, of course, are the logical low-commitment, high-reward answer — the baked good that feels a more bit more appropriate to whip up a random Wednesday night.

To take the convenience and portion control even further, you could always embrace the single-serve mug cake craze of years past (who remembers?), or you could just whip a small batch of cupcakes in the air fryer. Small batch cupcakes are not quite as big a lift as a whole cake or even a baker's dozen of cupcakes, but they offer a bit more payoff than a mere single serving size. They're the perfect in-between sweet spot, if you will. Because anything a conventional appliance can do, your air fryer can probably do it better — and certainly, quicker.

From creative air fryer hacks like using it to roast coffee beans (yes, really!) to standard baked goods like cupcakes, the countertop appliance's usefulness extends far beyond just the obvious go-tos like roasted veggies or potatoes. Using any favorite cupcake recipe or even a boxed cake mix, a small batch of sweet treats can be yours with less time, prep, and heat than a traditional oven would require.

