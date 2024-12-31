Can You Air Fry A Whole Fish?

As far as food and cooking trends go, at this point, it's probably safe to say that the almighty air fryer is here to stay. What started as a quicker, slightly healthier method for cooking chicken nuggets and french fries has become a staple appliance in many homes. You can use your air fryer for toasted sandwiches, perfect boiled eggs, or even to tackle more challenging foods, like whole fish.

Whether you're a recent seafood convert or a dedicated fish connoisseur, cooking an entire fish can be intimidating. Fortunately, the air fryer is not only capable of producing deliciously flaky whole fish (complete with crispy skin), it can also make the cooking process easier. There's no need to babysit your fish or worry that it's drying out; As long as you follow air fryer best practices, you're almost certain to achieve tasty results. Plus, air fryer fish cooks quickly, enabling you to create a sophisticated main dish in just about 30 minutes.

When deciding which fish to test out in your air fryer, go for smaller varieties, as it's important that the fish can lie flat inside the basket. If it's too large, it may cook unevenly, or end up misshapen. Hearty fish with firm flesh work well, as do oily fish that develop added richness when cooked. Rainbow trout, snapper, sea bass, and bream are all great choices — just be sure to choose a fish that weighs in at 16 ounces or less.