Can You Air Fry A Whole Fish?
As far as food and cooking trends go, at this point, it's probably safe to say that the almighty air fryer is here to stay. What started as a quicker, slightly healthier method for cooking chicken nuggets and french fries has become a staple appliance in many homes. You can use your air fryer for toasted sandwiches, perfect boiled eggs, or even to tackle more challenging foods, like whole fish.
Whether you're a recent seafood convert or a dedicated fish connoisseur, cooking an entire fish can be intimidating. Fortunately, the air fryer is not only capable of producing deliciously flaky whole fish (complete with crispy skin), it can also make the cooking process easier. There's no need to babysit your fish or worry that it's drying out; As long as you follow air fryer best practices, you're almost certain to achieve tasty results. Plus, air fryer fish cooks quickly, enabling you to create a sophisticated main dish in just about 30 minutes.
When deciding which fish to test out in your air fryer, go for smaller varieties, as it's important that the fish can lie flat inside the basket. If it's too large, it may cook unevenly, or end up misshapen. Hearty fish with firm flesh work well, as do oily fish that develop added richness when cooked. Rainbow trout, snapper, sea bass, and bream are all great choices — just be sure to choose a fish that weighs in at 16 ounces or less.
Air-frying your fish to crispy perfection
The first step to successfully air frying a whole fish is to make sure it's fresh. Your fish should feel firm (not mushy), with clear eyes and bright red gills. Avoid any fish that look dull or have a distinctive "fishy" smell. If you won't be cooking it for a day or two, you can store fresh fish on ice in your fridge until you're ready to use it. This helps preserve the texture and flavor of the fish, as well.
When you're ready to cook your fish, prepping your air fryer is key. Preheat it to between 375 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line it with parchment paper to make cleanup a snap. While it's heating, you can clean and season your fish (It's simple to descale fish with a spoon). Since most fish have a mild flavor, consider seasoning it inside and out with salt, pepper, and a little olive oil. Paprika, garlic, onion powder, or chili pepper and lime seasonings are also delicious on most seafood.
You can also stuff the belly with aromatics like woody herbs (tarragon and rosemary are divine), and lemon slices (or switch it up with orange and lime). The intense heat of the air fryer will release the oils in these ingredients, infusing the fish with flavor inside and out. Once the fish is in the basket, let it crisp for 11 to 15 minutes, then gently flip it, and cook until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. This helps ensure that both sides get that beautiful golden crunch, and that you end up with a whole air-fried fish that's totally worth the effort.