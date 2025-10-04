Why People Are Skipping Ovens And Making Flan In Air Fryers

Though there are certainly things you definitely shouldn't cook in an air fryer, it's safe to say that these versatile little convection ovens have gone from novelty cooking gadgets to kitchen staples in many homes, especially in one or two-person households. Rather than dirtying a pan or preheating the oven, smaller meals crisp to perfection efficiently in a countertop air fryer. The food is often finished cooking faster, and there's much less cleanup, especially if you use paper air fryer basket liners to keep the spatter and mess to a minimum.

Air fryers may be most famous for cooking savory main dishes, such as succulently delicious air fryer roast beef, fish fillets, or marinated chicken, but they're also pretty great at making desserts — especially if you're more interested in making single-serving desserts. While most air fryers can't accommodate something like a full-sized three layer cake, they can easily churn out unexpected deliciousness like stuffed air-fried "baked" apples or even silky and delicious Mexican flan.

While flan isn't terribly complicated to make, it can be finicky, and does best with precision heat and moisture to bake without cracking. The air fryer's smaller interior and convection heat create a controlled environment, offering the perfect conditions for making individual portions of delicate foods like flan without the difficulty of its traditional baking method. You won't have to worry about the air fryer losing heat or moisture because its cooking mechanism distributes heat evenly in a self-contained space. That means you can enjoy "fancy" desserts anytime, with minimal fuss or cleanup.