Here's How Much Protein Is In A Serving Of Shrimp

If it seems you're being pushed to consume more protein than ever these days, it's not just your perception. The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture introduced a new food pyramid on January 7, 2026 that puts protein in an elevated position, with new recommendations doubling the previous suggested daily amount from 0.8 to 1.2-1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. If you love seafood, and in particular shrimp, you may be wondering just how much protein is packed into them if they're so small. It turns out they're not only tasty, but also one of the more protein-rich types of seafood.

Considering shrimp are primarily composed of protein and water, they can be a great way to up your protein. One serving of cooked shrimp is considered to be 3 ounces (84 grams), which averages out to about nine medium-sized shrimp. This amount delivers about 21 grams of protein, per the FDA. The tiny crustaceans also offer a number of other health benefits. They're packed with omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, iodine, and zinc. They're also low in calories (only 84 per serving size) and contain only 1.5 grams of fat (and no saturated fat), making them an excellent protein source for individuals watching this macronutrient.