If ever there was a crooner for foodies, it'd be Jimmy Buffet. The singer celebrated food, glorious food, in many of his songs. There were fruitcakes and peanut butter, and of course, cheeseburgers. According to the lyrics of Buffet's song "Cheeseburger in Paradise," the musician had some particular preferences when it came time to eat one. For starters, he liked them cooked medium-rare and languishing under a layer of melty Muenster cheese. Muenster's mildness enhances a burger's taste instead of overpowering it.

He'd dress his beefy sandwich with tomato and lettuce, then spice things up with some Heinz 57. This steak sauce has a tangy tomato base like ketchup, but it contains other spices and ingredients that give it a punch of umami flavor reminiscent of Worcestershire sauce. You might even call Heinz 57 ketchup for grown-ups. When "Cheeseburger in Paradise" was released in 1978, people still favored steak sauce on their meat in a way that they don't today. This is mostly because, these days, meat requires less "doctoring" to make it taste good due to improvements in quality. But it's hard to imagine Buffet's song or burger without it. And it probably made his burger taste really good.

Finally, Buffett completed his meal with a kosher pickle and french fries. Ideally, cold beer pulled straight from the keg's tap washed everything down — not the perfect margarita you'd probably expect from the singer of "Margaritaville."