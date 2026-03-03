The Massive Dairy Company That Supplies Aldi's Ice Cream Is Also Behind These Other Beloved Brands

Aldi is well known for its wide range of inexpensive groceries. The company mainly does this through its private label products made by third-party vendors. Although the producers of these products, such as the producer of its Sundae Shoppe ice cream, aren't publicly disclosed, you can figure it out with a little sleuthing: A voluntary ice cream recall in 2017 and 2018 by the Fieldbrook Foods Corporation revealed that it was behind Aldi's Sundae Shoppe brand. But, like Russian nesting dolls, when you begin digging deeper, you find there are not one, but two other companies behind Fieldbrook.

The first is Wells Enterprises, which acquired Fieldbrook Foods in 2019. It not only produces some private label ice cream products, including Walmart's Great Value ice cream line, but also such well-known brands as Halo Top, Bomb Pop, Blue Bunny, and Blue Ribbon Classics. Then, in 2022, the Ferrero Group, the Italian company best known for Ferrero Rocher, Kinder chocolate products, and the chocolate-hazelnut spread Nutella, snapped up Wells. Ferrero is also behind a wide range of other grocery products, from Tic Tac breath mints to Kellogg's cereal to Butterfinger candy bars. While Wells is owned by the Ferrero Group, it's a stand-alone business.