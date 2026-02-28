Move Over Mimosas, Whiskey Is The Star Of This Pancake-Flavored Breakfast Shot
Weekend breakfast is always more fancy with boozy refreshments like mimosas with pineapple juice or grapefruit juice and bloody marys. However, beyond these classic brunch-friendly cocktails, there's another drink worth adding to the breakfast bandwagon that includes whiskey and comes in the form of two shots. For your next adults-only brunch, enjoy pancake shots made with chilled whiskey and butterscotch schnapps, paired with a chaser featuring two breakfast staples.
The warming, complex notes of whiskey coupled with the candy taste of butterscotch makes for one shot that's highly reminiscent of your favorite sweet-tasting breakfast food. More importantly, pancake shots, also known as Irish whiskey breakfast shots, are classically served with chaser shots of orange juice and pieces of crispy bacon. All in all, this two-shot combo is a solid representation of one classic American breakfast.
To make the primary, pancake-flavored shot, simply combine two parts whiskey with one part butterscotch schnapps. Then, fill your second shot glass with orange juice and top it with bacon. To enjoy this mini flight, drink the shots in succession, starting with the whiskey shot, followed by the orange juice, and then finish off the experience with a mouthful of bacon. Whether you're making these shots for you and your partner, or for an all-out weekend brunch affair, there are a few preparation tips worth considering.
Pointers for making delicious pancake shots at home
For starters, as their other name implies, make sure you're preparing these sweet-tasting shots with Irish whiskey. Unlike Scotch or bourbon, Irish whiskey is exceedingly light and smooth and has a somewhat fruity aftertaste. That means Irish whiskey is easier to down first thing in the morning and won't overwhelm your palate before a big meal. On a similar note, make sure to fill your chaser shots with pulp-free orange juice. This assures a sweet and smooth drinking experience.
When it comes to preparing your bacon, either fry it in a skillet or bake it in the oven. If you go with the latter cooking method, bake your bacon on a wire rack for perfectly crispy results. Better yet, for an extra special finishing touch, brush each piece with maple syrup toward the end of cooking for a sweet and savory flavor.
Since the recipe for Irish whiskey breakfast shots is easy enough to follow, you can also make a few different variations. For example, swap out the Irish whiskey for blueberry vodka to make a blueberry pancake shot. Or, for breakfast shots with a creamier finish, replace the whiskey with vanilla vodka and Baileys Irish Cream.
When it comes to toppings, besides bacon, feel free to top each shot with whipped cream or roll the rim of each shot glass in maple sugar. So, the next time you host brunch, instead of solely making perfect brunch cocktails like espresso martinis and Palomas, use Irish whiskey and butterscotch schnapps for fun and flavorful pancake shots.