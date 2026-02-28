Move Over Mimosas, Whiskey Is The Star Of This Pancake-Flavored Breakfast Shot

Weekend breakfast is always more fancy with boozy refreshments like mimosas with pineapple juice or grapefruit juice and bloody marys. However, beyond these classic brunch-friendly cocktails, there's another drink worth adding to the breakfast bandwagon that includes whiskey and comes in the form of two shots. For your next adults-only brunch, enjoy pancake shots made with chilled whiskey and butterscotch schnapps, paired with a chaser featuring two breakfast staples.

The warming, complex notes of whiskey coupled with the candy taste of butterscotch makes for one shot that's highly reminiscent of your favorite sweet-tasting breakfast food. More importantly, pancake shots, also known as Irish whiskey breakfast shots, are classically served with chaser shots of orange juice and pieces of crispy bacon. All in all, this two-shot combo is a solid representation of one classic American breakfast.

To make the primary, pancake-flavored shot, simply combine two parts whiskey with one part butterscotch schnapps. Then, fill your second shot glass with orange juice and top it with bacon. To enjoy this mini flight, drink the shots in succession, starting with the whiskey shot, followed by the orange juice, and then finish off the experience with a mouthful of bacon. Whether you're making these shots for you and your partner, or for an all-out weekend brunch affair, there are a few preparation tips worth considering.