Literally Elevate Your Crispy Bacon With One Common Kitchen Tool

It's not just conjecture — scientifically, bacon goes great with everything. That's because its salty flavor brings out the best in whatever it's paired with, be that a sweet, maple-infused treat or a hearty, protein-packed meal. One of the easiest ways to cook up a slab of bacon is to bake it in the oven until it reaches your desired level of doneness, but this method isn't perfect.

When bacon is cooked flat on a baking sheet, the rendered fat can pool and prevent the bacon from becoming as crispy as possible. Along with hindering the cooking process, this can waste precious bacon fat, which might otherwise have been collected for later use. This method can also make quite a mess, especially if you use parchment paper that might let the liquid fat seep through to the baking sheet underneath. Thankfully, you can avoid all of these problems with the help of a wire cooking rack.

The next time you have a hankering for some bacon, set yourself up for a quick and easy cooking process by first covering a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Make sure to use a sheet that has a raised lip so that it can collect all the bacon fat. Then, simply put an oven-safe wire rack on top, and drape a layer of bacon over that for perfectly crispy results.

