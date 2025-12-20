The Hands-Down Most Affordable Grocery Store For Eggs, Milk And Bread
It's no secret grocery prices have risen over the last few years. Between September 2024 and September 2025, overall food prices rose nearly 3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For some food items, like meat, eggs, and non-alcoholic beverages, prices rose more than 5% in that time.
But when it comes to the big three grocery store staples — eggs, milk, and bread — which stores offer the best deals that might offset some of those market wide price increases? That's exactly what we set to find out when we looked at prices for these items at six major grocery store chains: Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Aldi, and Walmart.
The clear winner from our research is Walmart and its Great Value brand food products, but how some of the other grocery store chains ranked might surprise you. So with those details out of the way, let's take a look at these grocery stores and where you might find the best deals on these favored items.
Prices may vary depending on location.
Walmart has the best price for eggs and milk
Walmart is the definite winner when it comes to one dozen large commercial eggs, with a very modest price of just $1.97,which is slightly cheaper than Kroger ($2.09) and Aldi ($2.19).Publix comes in the middle of the pack at about $2.59 to $3.87 while Whole Foods ($4.79) and Trader Joe's pasture-raised ($5.99) round out the list with, by far, the most expensive eggs. Though it's difficult to compare the cost of commercial eggs with pasture-raised eggs.
Walmart is the easy winner with its gallon of whole milk as well. Its milk is priced at $2.76 to $3.84, making it cheaper than its closest competitors, Aldi and Kroger — both priced at about $3 to $3.39 and $3.49, respectively. Publix comes in fourth with a price of $3.93 to $5.19. And, yes, Whole Foods ($5.79) and Trader Joe's come in last yet again. What's even more stunning about Trader Joe's is that its $5.99 price is for a half gallon, although it's for an organic A2/A2 option, which is naturally pricier than regular milk. We couldn't find an option to buy a gallon of regular whole milk at the TJ's in our area. Before you head to Trader Joe's, here's what you need to know before you go.
Walmart beats the competition on the price of bread (and overall)
Finally, let's take a look at a standard 20-ounce loaf of white bread. Yet again, here comes Walmart blasting the competition at just $1.42 per loaf. But the rest of the rankings do look a little different this time. At $1.55, Aldi is close behind and, surprisingly, Trader Joe's comes in third at $1.99 per a 22-ounce loaf. Kroger matches Trader Joe's at $1.99, and Publix is right behind with a price of $2.19 to about $2.65. Whole Foods rounds out the list with costliest bread at $2.49 for just a 16-ounce loaf.
Overall, and probably not surprising, Walmart has the cheapest average overall for eggs, milk, and bread at just $2.05 to $2.41. Aldi ($2.25 to $2.38) comes close and Kroger ($2.52) isn't far behind, with Publix coming in fourth at $2.90 to $3.90. The most expensive stores are no surprise either, as Whole Foods ($4.35) and Trader Joe's ($4.65) aren't really that close to the top four least expensive brands.
If you have a Walmart in your area, you know where to go to find the cheapest eggs, milk, and bread. Aldi and Kroger aren't bad options, while Publix (how many Publix stores are there, anyway?) won't break the bank. But, unless you have money to spare, you might want to avoid shopping for these items at Whole Foods and Trader Joe's.