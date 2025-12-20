The Hands-Down Most Affordable Grocery Store For Eggs, Milk And Bread

It's no secret grocery prices have risen over the last few years. Between September 2024 and September 2025, overall food prices rose nearly 3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For some food items, like meat, eggs, and non-alcoholic beverages, prices rose more than 5% in that time.

But when it comes to the big three grocery store staples — eggs, milk, and bread — which stores offer the best deals that might offset some of those market wide price increases? That's exactly what we set to find out when we looked at prices for these items at six major grocery store chains: Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Aldi, and Walmart.

The clear winner from our research is Walmart and its Great Value brand food products, but how some of the other grocery store chains ranked might surprise you. So with those details out of the way, let's take a look at these grocery stores and where you might find the best deals on these favored items.

Prices may vary depending on location.