The Gourmet Brand Rumored To Be Behind Aldi's Olive Oil

Aldi is famous for its low prices on grocery staples, produce, dry goods, and even home goods and kitchenware. But that doesn't mean its quality is cheap — far from it. In fact, one of Aldi's routinely in-stock brands of extra virgin olive oil is raising eyebrows for being eerily similar to the gourmet Sicilian EVOO, Bono. Both Aldi and Bono describe their olive oils as hailing from Sicily and having a "medium" flavor.

Even at first glance, the similarities between Aldi's Premium Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Bono Sicilian Val Di Mazara PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil are impossible to deny. Both products are 16.9 fluid ounces of extra virgin olive oil, sold in seemingly identical blocky bottles with squared-off corners. But the apparent smoking gun? The dark glass bottles (perfect for keeping olive oil safe from light and air) have the exact same decorative emblem stamped into the glass right above the label — a stylized olive inside overlapping circles, which looks a lot like Bono's logo. Observant shoppers have even clocked that the Aldi version literally has "Bono" printed on the side of the glass bottle.

Of course, Aldi itself has neither confirmed nor denied this suspicion outright. With so many shared details — Sicilian origins, flavor notes, and identical bottles — the consensus is it's likely the same (or very similar) oil, with two different labels. And perhaps more importantly, they have very different price tags.