This Is Who's Actually Making Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky For Costco
Offering private-label alternatives is common practice for just about any grocery and retail store, and Costco is no exception. Like others, the warehouse giant's Kirkland Signature label boasts an impressive line of comparable products to the brand-name variety. To make this happen, Costco partners with independent suppliers who are experts in products such as frozen food, household essentials, and even alcohol. Among the latter is the highly rated Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky. While you may not be fully aware of the independent name behind the spirit, there's a chance you're already familiar with its work.
Pulling back the curtain of mystery, it's easy to identify Alexander Murray & Co. Ltd as the producer behind Costco's Blended Scotch Whisky. The bottling company began operating in 2004 and has partnered with Costco since 2007. Alexander Murray has provided Costco with not only its Blended Scotch Whisky but also many other Kirkland brand Scotches, like its 15-year Highland Single Malt. In case Alexander Murray's tenure as a Scotch bottler doesn't speak for itself, Kirkland Signature's Blended Scotch has received high ratings from industry experts like Wine Enthusiast and has a positive consumer perception as well. While the exact reasons for such praise may depend on the individual's taste buds, the Costco Scotch is known for offering a smooth and robust, fruity, and sweet flavor profile at an agreeable price.
You've likely tried Alexander Murray's Scotch before
While the name Alexander Murray & Co. may not seem recognizable to many consumers, it's likely you're already familiar with the California-based bottler's products. In addition to Costco, Alexander Murray is also responsible for Trader Joe's high-quality, yet affordably priced, Highland Scotch. It has also provided Irish whiskey to Walmart and Costco, though these days, it seems that Costco works with a few companies to produce Kirkland Signature's Irish Whiskey. Furthering the bottler's varied in-house expertise, its CEO, Steve Lipp, partnered with Catalyst Spirits to create Howler Head Bourbon.
In addition to private-label partnerships, Alexander Murray offers four lines of its own branded Scotch. Via its website, consumers can find where to buy its grainy Monumental Blended Scotch Whisky and its Polly's Casks brand, a collaboration with Firestone Walker Brewing and Tullibardine distillery to produce a single malt Scotch, finished in barrels that were formerly casks for Firestone Walker's Double Barrel Ale. Unfortunately, the availability of these brands is where it gets tricky, as they're only available at select retailers in a handful of states. Additionally, while there is a selection under the Alexander Murray name directly, some single malt Scotches may be solely available via its site. You might just be better off grabbing a bottle at Costco.