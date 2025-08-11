This Is Who's Actually Making Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky For Costco

Offering private-label alternatives is common practice for just about any grocery and retail store, and Costco is no exception. Like others, the warehouse giant's Kirkland Signature label boasts an impressive line of comparable products to the brand-name variety. To make this happen, Costco partners with independent suppliers who are experts in products such as frozen food, household essentials, and even alcohol. Among the latter is the highly rated Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky. While you may not be fully aware of the independent name behind the spirit, there's a chance you're already familiar with its work.

Pulling back the curtain of mystery, it's easy to identify Alexander Murray & Co. Ltd as the producer behind Costco's Blended Scotch Whisky. The bottling company began operating in 2004 and has partnered with Costco since 2007. Alexander Murray has provided Costco with not only its Blended Scotch Whisky but also many other Kirkland brand Scotches, like its 15-year Highland Single Malt. In case Alexander Murray's tenure as a Scotch bottler doesn't speak for itself, Kirkland Signature's Blended Scotch has received high ratings from industry experts like Wine Enthusiast and has a positive consumer perception as well. While the exact reasons for such praise may depend on the individual's taste buds, the Costco Scotch is known for offering a smooth and robust, fruity, and sweet flavor profile at an agreeable price.