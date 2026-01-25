Who Makes Aldi's Parmesan?

Aldi sells two different versions of Parmesan: one grated and one shredded. The grated cheese is Reggano Parmesan and Romano, and comes in an 8-ounce container with a shake/pour top for convenient dispensing. The shredded kind is an Emporium Selection Parmesan cheese that comes in a 5-ounce tub. The brands, Reggano and Emporium Selection, are sold exclusively at Aldi. But who really makes Aldi's cheeses? And where does its Parmesan come from?

In a video, YouTuber FoodFights taste tested Aldi's Reggano Parmesan and Romano grated cheese alongside Kraft's grated Parmesan and Romano cheese. They come in the same 8-ounce containers and look like they are packaged at the same facility. However, one difference FoodFights points out is that Aldi's Reggano brand is much cheaper than Kraft's, but they even have the same ingredients: Parmesan and Romano cheese, cellulose powder (to prevent clumping), and potassium sorbate (for flavor). When conducting the taste test, FoodFights notes Aldi's Reggano brand tastes better than Kraft, pointing out that it has a much sharper cheese flavor. FoodFights theorizes that Aldi might use less cellulose powder than Kraft does for a better taste. The packaging of Kraft's Parmesan clearly states that it's manufactured by Kraft Heinz, but Aldi's simply states that it's distributed by Aldi, not who manufactures it.

So, does that mean Kraft makes Aldi's Parmesan and Romano grated cheese? Not necessarily, but it is possible. Maybe the manufacturer simply alters the ingredient ratios slightly to get different tastes for each cheese, or maybe the products are just packaged at the same place. It's difficult to say for sure, but the identical ingredients and near-identical containers are suspicious.