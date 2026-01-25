Who Makes Aldi's Parmesan?
Aldi sells two different versions of Parmesan: one grated and one shredded. The grated cheese is Reggano Parmesan and Romano, and comes in an 8-ounce container with a shake/pour top for convenient dispensing. The shredded kind is an Emporium Selection Parmesan cheese that comes in a 5-ounce tub. The brands, Reggano and Emporium Selection, are sold exclusively at Aldi. But who really makes Aldi's cheeses? And where does its Parmesan come from?
In a video, YouTuber FoodFights taste tested Aldi's Reggano Parmesan and Romano grated cheese alongside Kraft's grated Parmesan and Romano cheese. They come in the same 8-ounce containers and look like they are packaged at the same facility. However, one difference FoodFights points out is that Aldi's Reggano brand is much cheaper than Kraft's, but they even have the same ingredients: Parmesan and Romano cheese, cellulose powder (to prevent clumping), and potassium sorbate (for flavor). When conducting the taste test, FoodFights notes Aldi's Reggano brand tastes better than Kraft, pointing out that it has a much sharper cheese flavor. FoodFights theorizes that Aldi might use less cellulose powder than Kraft does for a better taste. The packaging of Kraft's Parmesan clearly states that it's manufactured by Kraft Heinz, but Aldi's simply states that it's distributed by Aldi, not who manufactures it.
So, does that mean Kraft makes Aldi's Parmesan and Romano grated cheese? Not necessarily, but it is possible. Maybe the manufacturer simply alters the ingredient ratios slightly to get different tastes for each cheese, or maybe the products are just packaged at the same place. It's difficult to say for sure, but the identical ingredients and near-identical containers are suspicious.
What does Aldi's website say about its brands?
The Emporium Selection shredded Parmesan is another story. The packaging claims the cheese is inspired by Italy but is made in the United States. It contains thinly shredded Parmesan, perfect for adding the high-protein cheese to soups, salads, and pasta. All three products (Kraft's grated Parmesan and Aldi's shredded and grated Parmesans) have Illinois stated as the place of distribution, furthering the Kraft-Aldi rumors. So, what's the deal with Aldi and brand names?
On its website, Aldi claims that over 90% of its products are exclusive to Aldi, as opposed to being brand names like, say, Kraft. Still, there are a lot of Aldi dupes that taste just like their brand-name counterparts. Most of the manufacturers for Aldi's private-label products aren't known, but some items are confirmed to be made by big companies that service other major retailers. For example, Aldi's Baker's Corner all-purpose flour was (and may still be) made by ADM Milling Company, which was confirmed through a recall in 2019. Plus, a manufacturer allergy alert confirmed SmithFoods is behind Aldi's Earth Grown brand. While we don't know for sure if Kraft is behind Aldi's Parmesan, the company is known to manufacture a number of foods for private-label brands.
It's possible Aldi just sells a very similar product to Kraft's grated Parmesan and Romano. If the rumors are true, maybe Aldi's manufacturer changed the ingredient ratios just a little to make it taste a bit different (better, according to FoodFights) than Kraft's. Since the packaging of both of Aldi's Parmesan cheeses don't state where they're made, or who makes them, we may never know for sure.