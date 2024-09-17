What Company Is Behind Trader Joe's Salad Kits?

With recall info being public record, Trader Joe's fans and internet sleuths feel certain that Taylor Farms, which makes its own bagged salads and pre-portioned snack kits, is indeed the company that produces the salad kits sold at TJ's. But in case there was still any doubt, the products themselves also reveal some tell-tale, striking parallels. For example, Trader Joe's and Taylor Farms sell similar items, notably the pretty out-there dill pickle salad kit, both versions of which are made with very similar greens and dill pickle ranch dressing packets. It makes sense that if the same company is behind both items slapped with two different labels, there would be some obvious overlap in the resulting products.

And if you ever picked up a product — salad or otherwise — that appeared to be uniquely from Trader Joe's and had an eerie sense of deja vu, you're not just imagining having seen it somewhere else. Though TJ's rarely sells name-brand products, in favor of unique products you can't get anywhere else, it also takes heavy cues from popular items. In some cases, this results in what could be described as dupes for name-brand products. There's a reason a certain TJ's facial sunscreen was heralded as an exact copy of a wildly popular brand recently, or why its bottled green juice smoothies are incredibly similar to a big brand name's version. Yep — the same companies are behind them.