12 Restaurants Beloved By Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor's legacy is defined by iconic Old Hollywood movies, her AIDS activism, her eight marriages, and — last, but not least — by food. The talented actress was just as much of a culinary connoisseur as a renowned actress, and those close to her knew she'd never pass up on a decadent dessert or fun refreshment. In her self-help book, "Elizabeth Takes Off," Taylor proclaimed her passion for gastronomy, stating, "I'm a lady who believes a good meal is up there with priceless art."
Behind the glitz and glamour, Liz is the prime example of how celebrities are really just like us. The "good meals" she mentions in her book include fried chicken dinners, and her brother described her snacking habits — comprising grabbing and gobbling whatever she could find in the fridge — as "grapple-snapping." The munching eventually caught up with her, as did the public ridicule, which launched the classic into a new diet era in the 1980s. Notorious celebrity criticizer, Joan Rivers, even went as far as to say, "Elizabeth Taylor's so fat, she even puts mayonnaise on aspirin," to which sassy Taylor responded by publishing three mayo-centric recipes.
Through the dietary phases and relationships, one thing remained constant — Taylor's favorite restaurants. The icon was spotted regularly at establishments both nationally and abroad, and all of which are open to this day, allowing you to wine and dine in the star's footsteps.
Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California
The Beverly Hills Hotel has always attracted Hollywood's elite, and Liz Taylor is no exception to the rule. With its statement green-and-white stripes, pink walls, and classic charm, locals and regulars dubbed the destination the "Pink Palace." It was at its bungalows where Taylor retreated to after six of her eight marriages, celebrated her Oscar win for "Butterfield 8," and where her family held her memorial service. It was also at its indoor-outdoor restaurant, the Polo Lounge, where she indulged in her cheat days.
Elizabeth's go-to order was fried chicken and mashed potatoes with excessive gravy, which strayed far from the typical minimal L.A. diet. Then and now, the restaurant has nailed hospitality excellently with its versatile menu featuring everything from indulgent pancakes to crisp salads — all with quality ingredients and artful preparation. Though Taylor has passed, her honor lives on at the swanky hotel, which has dedicated its fifth bungalow to the star and continues to serve her favorite comfort food.
9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 887-2777
Canter's Deli in Los Angeles, California
This Jewish delicatessen serves authentic LA vibes to pair with its juicy meat sandwiches. It's hard to miss its retro neon sign glowing on the picturesque palm tree-lined street in the heart of L.A.'s Fairfax District. Inside, patrons chow down on freshly baked bread and house-made pickles passed down through four generations. Since 1931, Canter's Deli has fed Hollywood's elite, and the restaurant continues to attract top-tier celebrities, including former President Obama, James Corden, and Taylor Swift.
Despite its lengthy star-studded roster and claims by the restaurant that Liz Taylor was a client, there's no actual proof she set foot inside. Still, considering its clout and prime location on her stomping grounds, it's not far-fetched to believe. It's likely that she frequented their cocktail lounge, the Kibitz Room, to guzzle libations while listening to world-famous rock bands like The Doors and Guns N' Roses.
Multiple Locations
Sardi's in New York, New York
On the buzzing streets of Broadway lies a restaurant with a personality as big as its mouthwatering plates. The joint goes by the name of Sardi's and has been serving Italian-American fare since 1927. Along with its characteristic red and white-checkered tablecloths is its signature celebrity caricature wall (or walls, considering so many A-list clientele have visited over the years that every inch of vertical real estate needs to be covered). Among the many portraits — including Katharine Hepburn and Grace Kelly — is none other than Liz.
Though Taylor hailed from Hollywood, she spent a considerable amount of time starring in musicals in the "City that Never Sleeps," even scoring a Tony nomination for her role in "The Little Foxes" in the 80s. According to Liza Minelli, Elizabeth once said, "Without gay people there is no entertainment industry," which is unsurprising, as she was a long-time ally of the LGBTQ community. Along with her queer costars and husband of the moment, she'd refuel on Sardi's every night after curtain. Alternatively, she would also show (glamorous) face while brushing shoulders with other public figures at events, like the 1977 New York Film Critics Awards after party.
234 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
(212) 221-8440
La Cabañita in Glendale, California
As a Puerto Vallarta connoisseur, Liz only frequented Mexican restaurants of a certain authentic caliber. One of her favorites was La Cabañita in Glendale, which had flavorful dishes that took her back to the days spent at her opulent, sun-drenched home, Casa Kimberly. This is where she spent her time while her ex-husband, Richard Burton, filmed "Night of the Iguana." It's said that the diva herself once waited over half an hour to enter the locale, which is a true testament to her affection for its unparalleled meals. Though she came for the food, she stayed for the quiet intimacy that let her enjoy a bite in peace and away from the flashing paparazzi cameras.
"La Cab," as the locals say, is still in business and thriving. Since 1989, its owners — the Jimenezes — have prided themselves on cooking up quality cuisine that stands out in a sea of competition. Fans claim the casual yet chic spot is reminiscent of Mexico City-style digs, and it's the perfect place to guzzle margaritas over seasoned chorizo bean dip and mole. If you can't travel to L.A., you can still grub it up a la Liz with our perfect margarita recipe.
3445 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91208
(818) 957-2711
Tavern on the Green in New York, New York
With its prime, lush location in NYC's Central Park, Tavern on the Green offers a refuge from the city's bustling streets. It's no surprise a restaurant in posh Sheep's Meadow would attract clientele of a certain caliber, Ms. Taylor among them.
The restaurant boasts deep roots in the city's history. Tavern on the Green was first sheepfold housing dating back to 1870. In 1934, the venue swapped sheep for restaurant seating, and it officially became the dining establishment we know today. Over the decades, the elegant eatery became the place to see and be seen amongst Manhattan's elite. It was featured in cinematic hits like "Ghostbusters," and "Wall Street" Elizabeth Taylor was one of the celebrities in attendance during its peak era in the 1970s and 80s — always with a drink in hand and famous friend by her side. Though the buzz has died down, the Tavern continues to cook up American fusion cuisine on picturesque and historical grounds.
67th St and Central Park West, New York, NY 10023
(212) 877-8684
Gallagher's Steakhouse in New York, New York
Wall Street businessmen, mafia mobsters, legendary athletes, and famous actors have all tended to business over filet mignon at Gallagher's Steakhouse since the restaurant's opening in 1927. One of its past regulars, Perry Como of the 1950s CBS "Perry Como Show," is featured in a framed photo on the wall with a note, assuring clients that the Jeffrey Epstein look-alike is, in fact, not Epstein at all. Another less problematic ex-patron of the stately restaurant was the dazzling Elizabeth Taylor.
As a former Prohibition-era speakeasy, Gallagher's boasts a vintage glamour that elevates its traditional steakhouse ambiance. It stands in the heart of New York's Theater District, which is likely why Liz adopted the eatery as one of her favorites to let off some steam after the final curtain call. Though many photos document her visits to the storied venue, little is known about the specifics of her menu orders. However, with an impressive selection of prime cuts, you can't go wrong.
Multiple Locations
The Abbey in West Hollywood, California
Liz loved The Abbey, and The Abbey loved her back. As a public figure, she utilized her platform to spread awareness for AIDS and pioneered for gay rights. With the gay bar's location near the actress' home in the LGBT neighborhood of West Hollywood, and Elizabeth's love for socializing and the queer community, the two were naturally a perfect match.
The sprawling venue honored the Tinseltown star's activism with an "Elizabeth Taylor Room" in honor of her favorite corner of the bar. An excerpt of a The New York Times article detailed the vibe of the room upon her death, stating, "Regulars, fans, and Abbey employees started leaving flowers, candles, pictures, and other tokens of affection (an autographed napkin) around a donation Ms. Taylor once made to the bar: a large portrait of herself in her prime." Since the somber day, the bar has picked back up its uplifting events, including weekend drag brunches and themed bar nights to dance your heart away under the strobe lights and along with other celebs still with us.
Melvyn's Restaurant & Bar in Palm Springs, California
Outside of L.A., Palm Springs was Old Hollywood's "it place" long before crowds of influencers gridlocked the city streets to get into Coachella. The desert town boasts a unique vintage charm under swaying palm trees with a striking mountain backdrop that's impossible to emulate elsewhere, and Melvyn's is arguably the restaurant that represents its retro vibe best.
Melvyn's attracted many A-listers during its peak, like Elizabeth Taylor, along with Salvador Dali and Frank Sinatra (likely because it served one of Sinatra's legendary favorite foods, Steak Diane). Melvyn's Restaurant & Lounge's former maitre d' Brian Ellis stated in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that back in the 1970s, "anybody who was anybody was there for dinner."
Liz enjoyed Melvyn's and the Palm Springs lifestyle so much she bought a swanky property there and aptly called it Casa Elizabeth. For the full Elizabeth Taylor experience, you can rent out the home for a mere $560 a night and feast and sip at Melvyn's. However, you should know that you won't get the same experience as the late celebrities did, as the venue has undergone drastic changes in order to attract a new generation of hip clientele.
Melvyn's Restaurant & Bar at the Ingleside Estate
200 W Ramon Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 314-8841
Alfredo alla Scrofa in Rome, Italy
If you're familiar with Italian food, you might know that fettuccine Alfredo isn't an authentic dish of the country's cuisine. While Italians themselves don't regularly dine on fettuccine doused in butter and Parmesan cheese, the pasta that's so popular in America does have roots in Italy. The original fettuccine Alfredo was created in an upscale Roman eatery from which its name hails — and where there's good food, there's Elizabeth Taylor.
According to Liz's fifth husband, Richard Burton, "The only word Elizabeth [knew] in Italian [was] Bulgari." Despite the language barrier, the star was no stranger to the land of "La Dolce Vita," having spent over 200 days in the country while filming "Cleopatra," among other visits. She had a knack for the finer things, which drew her to the simple but sophisticated restaurant, Alfredo alla Scrofa. The basic, high-quality ingredients of the elegant spot made it a Hollywood magnet, attracting other elite clientele like Frank Sinatra, John Wayne, and Ava Gardner. You can still visit the historical and delectable destination today, and true foodies will attest that just a forkful of the creamy pasta is worth the flight to Rome.
Via della Scrofa 104/a, Roma, RM 00186
+39 06 68806163
La Scala in Beverly Hills, California
La Scala's viral chopped salad — including lettuce, mozzarella, salami, and chickpeas — gained worldwide traction, thanks to Kim Kardashian. However, the restaurant has been in the public eye long before social media. The eatery and its salad have been around for decades and received love from high-profile Hollywood actors like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor.
It's said that the restaurant's founder, Jean Leon, sent meals to Taylor as she filmed "Cleopatra." The iconic song, "Moon River" was also written between the restaurant's walls, and — like many other celeb-frequented restaurants — a caricature wall pays homage to the screen legends it has served. The gourmet chopped salad is its claim to fame, and while it's not on the menu, it's still served to all the insiders in on the secret.
434 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 275-0579
Musso & Frank Grill in Los Angeles, California
If you were to guess that Elizabeth Taylor was behind the creation of the Old Hollywood chocolate martini, you'd be right. Along with one of her ex-husbands, Rock Hudson, Elizabeth concocted the now-legendary cocktail while filming "Giant" in Marfa, Texas, in 1955. Fusing her love for desserts with her passion for spirits, it was an elite combination, and one that she'd take back with her to L.A. to enjoy regularly at the stately spot, Musso & Frank Grill.
The historic restaurant dates back far longer than the chocolate martini, having opened in 1919 and served the crème de la crème of Tinseltown clientele for over 100 years now. It's traditional in both its atmosphere and menu options, especially when it comes to its historic bar (formerly reserved for a star-studded private roster), which it proudly states has not made edits to its cocktail selection for decades. Its martini varies slightly from Elizabeth's, due to the company's strict policy to uphold its classic recipes. However, that didn't inhibit Taylor from visiting, and it shouldn't stop you, either.
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
(323) 467-7788
Harry's Bar in Florence, Italy
The glamorous life of Hollywood royalty like Elizabeth Taylor includes trips to Italy, reveling in a savory aperitivo at a riverside table under the Tuscan sun with a Bellini in hand. The origin of the Bellini is intriguing, but if you drink one at Harry's Bar in Florence, the history of the venue will be even more so.
Liz Taylor has always played an integral role in this posh Italian locale. The bar, which originated in Venice, first opened its Florence location in 1953. As a proclaimed American Bar, it was vastly different from many of the bars you'll actually find in the U.S. Branding itself as classy, stylish, and historic, the establishment served timeless drinks such as the Bellini, Negroni, and Martini, along with sophisticated Italian dishes with a twist. It was this exotic luxuriousness that beckoned Taylor and other A-list celebrities to visit regularly, with their iconic presence almost becoming synonymous with the place. Though the legends of yesteryear have left, Harry's Bar continues its legacy of excellence.
Via il Prato 40, Florence, Italy 50123
+39 055 20 52 105