12 Restaurants Beloved By Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor's legacy is defined by iconic Old Hollywood movies, her AIDS activism, her eight marriages, and — last, but not least — by food. The talented actress was just as much of a culinary connoisseur as a renowned actress, and those close to her knew she'd never pass up on a decadent dessert or fun refreshment. In her self-help book, "Elizabeth Takes Off," Taylor proclaimed her passion for gastronomy, stating, "I'm a lady who believes a good meal is up there with priceless art."

Behind the glitz and glamour, Liz is the prime example of how celebrities are really just like us. The "good meals" she mentions in her book include fried chicken dinners, and her brother described her snacking habits — comprising grabbing and gobbling whatever she could find in the fridge — as "grapple-snapping." The munching eventually caught up with her, as did the public ridicule, which launched the classic into a new diet era in the 1980s. Notorious celebrity criticizer, Joan Rivers, even went as far as to say, "Elizabeth Taylor's so fat, she even puts mayonnaise on aspirin," to which sassy Taylor responded by publishing three mayo-centric recipes.

Through the dietary phases and relationships, one thing remained constant — Taylor's favorite restaurants. The icon was spotted regularly at establishments both nationally and abroad, and all of which are open to this day, allowing you to wine and dine in the star's footsteps.