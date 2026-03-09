Jimmy Carter Served This Unexpected Dish To Foreign Leaders At The White House

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Jimmy Carter was sworn into office as the 39th President of the United States in January 1977, America knew it was getting a different kind of leader. Carter, a peanut farmer turned politician from Georgia, was a considered to be a D.C. outsider, which was exactly what America wanted after the chaos of the Watergate scandal (the dessert salad of the same name being of no direct relation). And while his presidential legacy is rather mixed, Carter did, ultimately, manage to bring something of his own to the White House. Not only did he exercise his forward thinking, environmentalist perspective by installing solar panels on the People's House, he also brought a keenly Southern kick to D.C. in the form of one quintessentially Southern dish: cheesy grits.

Cheese grits were a menu staple at the Carter White House, and were often served to visitors of all stripes, many of whom found an unexpected appreciation for the corn-based dish. Now, the Carters' adoration of the Southern dish didn't just extend to the breakfast table. Jimmy Carter's daughter Amy was gifted a dog during her dad's turn as president, a dog whom she named Grits.