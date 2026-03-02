The Simple Trick That Makes Skimming Fat Almost Effortless

In the culinary world, fat isn't always a bad thing. It comes in many forms, from sour cream to the fat on meat that gives it extra flavor, and a whole range of cooking fats that help give your food extra moisture and flavor. And when you cook with monounsaturated fats (oils from avocados, nuts, and olives) and polyunsaturated fats (like fish-sourced omega-3s and plant-sourced fats from soybeans, leafy greens, and flaxseed) you get health benefits to boot.

But cooking with oils (or fatty foods that create liquid as the fat renders) can create an unpleasant result. The fat provides plenty of flavor to dishes like soups, but it doesn't necessarily absorb into the food, and in the case of soups and stews, it tends to rise to the top. That layer of fat sits there, looking unsightly and unappetizing, so you'll want to skim the extra off the top. After all, by this point it's done its job and can be discarded without affecting the taste or texture of the dish.

But skimming all that fat isn't always the easiest trick to pull off. Thankfully, there is an easy fix, and you don't need any fancy tools to do it. All you'll need is something you've already got in your kitchen — your refrigerator. Simply stick your dish in the fridge and give it some time to cool off. As it does, the fat will rise to the top and solidify, making it quick and easy to remove with just a spoon. After that, just reheat your dish and you've got all the flavor that comes from cooking with that fat without having to eat spoonfuls of it.