Using Meat You Haven't Drained Can Ruin Soup Texture But Luckily There's A Fix

Starting with the first chilly breeze in September, many home cooks rely on the warm, flavorful comfort of soup to stay toasty inside and out. Plus, with recipes like four-ingredient slow cooker potato soup and tomato bisque made with jarred marinara sauce, soup becomes an easy and delicious weeknight go-to meal that's also incredibly nutrient dense. Many parents know that little ones who usually reject their veggies won't hesitate to scarf down carrots and celery in a hearty bowl of homemade chicken noodle.

That is, of course, as long as this dish is made properly. Making soup is something of an art, and one of the most common mistakes you can make when cooking soup is to skip draining your meat after it's roasted or browned. In a slow-simmered stew, the fat from undrained meat has time to emulsify and sink into the thick sauce. In a thinner, brothy soup, however, the fat has nothing to sink into. Instead, it rises to the surface of your dish to create a greasy film that's not only unpleasant to eat, but it sucks much of the flavor and seasoning from your soup as well.

To remedy this without wasting all that luscious, flavorful fat, reserve the drippings when you drain your meat and use it to saute your soup veggies — which is a crucial step in the soup-making process. There's also a handy way to remove excess fat from your soup if you forget. All you need is ice and a metal ladle.