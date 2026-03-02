The Popular Old-School Ice Cream That Goes By A Different Name Now

If you were born before 1990, you may remember a particular frozen dessert called ice milk. It looked pretty much just like ice cream, only it was lighter, icier, and if you paid close attention to the nutrition labels, had less fat and comparable sugar. You'd be hard-pressed to find a single item in the grocery store labeled ice milk these days, but the truth is this isn't just another vintage dessert fad lost to time — you still pass by it every time you walk down the ice cream aisle. That's because, the once-prevalent treat didn't melt away, it merely changed names. Yes, thanks to some clever marketing moves and a change to food labeling laws, ice milk is now just called low-fat or fat-free ice cream.

The label switcheroo took place in the mid-1990s after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated labeling regulations in 1994. Though the change was part of a broader modernization effort for dairy products, FDA officials specifically agreed ice milk did not clearly communicate what the product was or how it differed nutritionally from regular ice cream. Although the FDA did not outright ban the term, it did do away with the identification standards for it, allowing the product to have the low-fat ice cream label.