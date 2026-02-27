Are Espresso Martinis Stronger Than Other Cocktails? Why It Might Feel That Way

Espresso martinis have actually been around for decades but had a resurgence in cocktail popularity around 2023. They have remained common nightcap drinks ever since. A simple martini recipe calls for espresso, vodka, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup, and many are garnished with three espresso beans. As to whether this kind of martini is stronger — or feels stronger — than other cocktails, the answer is yes for two reasons.

Regarding the alcohol content alone, a typical espresso martini is more potent than other mixed drinks. Based on a standard espresso martini recipe, this cocktail has 2.5 ounces of distilled spirits (vodka and coffee liqueur). According to the CDC, a standard drink should only contain 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits, meaning a standard espresso martini recipe has two-thirds more than it should by CDC standards. So, yes, they're technically stronger, but they also feel like a more intense drink because of the caffeine and alcohol combination. Caffeine and alcohol aren't the same, but they can have similar effects on the body.