Are Espresso Martinis Stronger Than Other Cocktails? Why It Might Feel That Way
Espresso martinis have actually been around for decades but had a resurgence in cocktail popularity around 2023. They have remained common nightcap drinks ever since. A simple martini recipe calls for espresso, vodka, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup, and many are garnished with three espresso beans. As to whether this kind of martini is stronger — or feels stronger — than other cocktails, the answer is yes for two reasons.
Regarding the alcohol content alone, a typical espresso martini is more potent than other mixed drinks. Based on a standard espresso martini recipe, this cocktail has 2.5 ounces of distilled spirits (vodka and coffee liqueur). According to the CDC, a standard drink should only contain 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits, meaning a standard espresso martini recipe has two-thirds more than it should by CDC standards. So, yes, they're technically stronger, but they also feel like a more intense drink because of the caffeine and alcohol combination. Caffeine and alcohol aren't the same, but they can have similar effects on the body.
Espresso martinis combine alcohol and caffeine for a double whammy
No, you won't get drunk from a shot of espresso, but combining alcohol with caffeine can create a double kind of buzz due to both of them having stimulating effects. Alcohol can cause increased heart rate and potential aggression, per a review in the National Library of Medicine, and caffeine is a stimulant, too. According to the CDC, consuming a cocktail that contains both alcohol and caffeine can increase your risk of harm due to that extra stimulating boost, potentially leading to an increase in blood pressure and irregular heart rate.
The combination of alcohol and caffeine can also increase your energy levels to the point where you might not notice your alcohol intake and leave you feeling like a jittery mess. It can lead you to consume even more alcohol, which has the impact of giving you a stronger buzz. Ultimately, espresso martinis already contain more alcohol than the CDC recommends for one cocktail, and coupled with caffeine's impact on your body, it can lead to a stronger immediate effect and slower recovery time.