Sip On Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Scotch Without Breaking The Bank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When she wasn't having breakfast at Tiffany's, it was 5 o'clock somewhere for the midcentury film icon Audrey Hepburn — albeit in pretty petite quantities, according to her partner. "She had a finger or two of Scotch at night," Robert Wolders, Hepburn's longtime love and fellow thespian, once told People magazine. Now, very literally applied, "fingers" serve as an old-school booze measurement that might sound familiar from old Cowboy movies. Depending on the size of the appendage, a single finger might not even amount to the more common, current liquor quantity of a shot.

While Wolders didn't specify which Scotch Hepburn might have been sipping, internet sleuths point to J&B Rare. This blended spirit claimed Rat Packers and other stars of the era as fans, so the possibility tracks. It was also the favorite of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" author Truman Capote.

J&B Rare blended Scotch whiskey is still sold today, and you can likely pick up a bottle for around $40. It also has a fairly broad appeal that anyone new to Scotch might want to consider, with neither the pronounced peatiness that many associate with Scotch, nor the heavy presence of what's sometimes described as smoke. It's definitely plenty boozy, but it also packs a noticeable sweetness. And you can always thin your Scotch out with a bit of soda if you just don't love the stuff on its own.