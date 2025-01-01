The Secret To Audrey Hepburn's Chocolate Cake? A Shocking Amount Of Eggs

Audrey Hepburn has come to symbolize old Hollywood glamor thanks to seminal roles in classics such as "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and "Roman Holiday." But there was another, less-known aspect to her life. Besides racking up major acting awards and receiving recognition for her philanthropy, the actor was no slouch in the kitchen. Among her go-to recipes was a chocolate cake that included eight eggs — more than twice the number of a typical version. But then, this is no ordinary cake.

It is a flourless chocolate cake, and heavy on dark chocolate (Hepburn was an avowed chocolate lover and this cake satisfied her cravings). It's rich, moist, and the eggs help the flourless cake rise and provide the dessert's structure. In Hepburn's version, she separates the egg yolks and whites. The whites are whipped and then folded into the batter to give the cake a surprisingly light texture. Thankfully, Hepburn's food choices were on point, unlike other celebrities such as Tom Hanks and his signature drink of champagne and diet coke or Ernest Hemingway's peanut-butter-and-onion sandwiches. We'll stick with Hepburn here.