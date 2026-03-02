If You Love Texas Roadhouse Sirloin, Order This For Even More Flavor
There are countless steak options to order at Texas Roadhouse. Whether you're craving something more elevated, such as a ribeye, or something more cost-effective, such as the sirloin, this popular Southern-inspired chain restaurant has an option for everyone. Though if you're a fan of the sirloin — which happens to be Texas Roadhouse's best-selling steak — then try opting for the beef tips instead next time.
Beef tips are traditionally cut from sirloin, meaning they're just as cost-effective as a classic cut of this steak. However, the Texas Roadhouse version comes with undeniably more flavor than just a standard sirloin cut. The beef tips are paired with sauteed mushrooms and onions, plus brown gravy and sour cream. The whole dish is served over your choice of seasoned rice or mashed potatoes. In addition to the bed of mashed potatoes or rice, you get to choose one more side, such as fries, green beans, or a Caesar salad. In contrast, the hand-cut sirloin just comes with an option of two sides. For even more flavor, you can request the roaster seasoning, which is commonly used in Texas Roadhouse chicken dishes but reportedly makes the steaks (and beef tips) that much better.
Customers agree the Texas Roadhouse beef tips are worth ordering
The flavor-packed beef tips are a fan favorite among customers. It's likely the balance of rich brown gravy with tangy sour cream, plus the filling rice or potatoes and, of course, the tender-cooked sirloin beef tips. One Facebook user wrote that Texas Roadhouse has "the best" version of the dish, with others in agreement. "That's what I always get every time that I go," one fan wrote. "I had that last night hold the gravy it was delicious," another person commented.
Texas Roadhouse doesn't clarify how many ounces of sirloin are in the beef tips dish, so while it's impossible to say whether it's a better bang for your buck, it certainly comes with more included add-ons. The beef tips cost $16; the only less expensive sirloin cut than that is the $14.99 6-ounce version, so unless you're ordering the smallest sirloin on the menu, the beef tips likely are the better deal. Finally, for another sirloin option with a little more flavor than the standard cut, you can also order the country fried steak, which is fried and loaded with gravy (and also costs $16).