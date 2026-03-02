If You Love Texas Roadhouse Sirloin, Order This For Even More Flavor

There are countless steak options to order at Texas Roadhouse. Whether you're craving something more elevated, such as a ribeye, or something more cost-effective, such as the sirloin, this popular Southern-inspired chain restaurant has an option for everyone. Though if you're a fan of the sirloin — which happens to be Texas Roadhouse's best-selling steak — then try opting for the beef tips instead next time.

Beef tips are traditionally cut from sirloin, meaning they're just as cost-effective as a classic cut of this steak. However, the Texas Roadhouse version comes with undeniably more flavor than just a standard sirloin cut. The beef tips are paired with sauteed mushrooms and onions, plus brown gravy and sour cream. The whole dish is served over your choice of seasoned rice or mashed potatoes. In addition to the bed of mashed potatoes or rice, you get to choose one more side, such as fries, green beans, or a Caesar salad. In contrast, the hand-cut sirloin just comes with an option of two sides. For even more flavor, you can request the roaster seasoning, which is commonly used in Texas Roadhouse chicken dishes but reportedly makes the steaks (and beef tips) that much better.