For A More Flavorful Steak At Texas Roadhouse, Make This Seasoning Request
Texas Roadhouse offers numerous steak cuts — some of which taste better than others, per Chowhound's own ranking of the chain restaurant's steaks — and it also gives customers plenty of ways to upgrade them. Traditionally, the chain uses its classic steakhouse seasoning to give its meat bold flavor, but if you're looking for another way to upgrade your meal, try a different seasoning, such as the roaster seasoning or the mushroom seasoning.
The roaster seasoning is usually used on the chain's chicken dishes, while the mushroom seasoning is added to the smothered mushrooms, according to Reddit. And one user claims you can simply request that your steak be seasoned with one of these blends upon ordering. Copycat recipes of the chain's herb-roasted chicken suggest the seasoning blend contains dill, basil, oregano, and garlic powder, plus a little paprika for a hint of spice. If interested, you can also request the roaster seasoning, then add the sautéed mushrooms and onions to the steak as a topping choice, which will effectively give you both seasonings in one. Or, for a little more of a bite, request blue cheese crumbles instead.
Other ways to upgrade your Texas Roadhouse steak
Depending on your location and server, you can find all kinds of ways to upgrade that Texas Roadhouse steak order. One way is to select the steak cut yourself from the restaurant's steak case. And for an even fresher cut of meat, request a specific size, which will ensure the restaurant has to cut a new piece for you, so you don't get one that's been sitting in the case. This works for all but the porterhouse T-bone, which is not cut in-house.
If you're savvy, you can get a steak for even less money by using a handful of tricks. Order the kids menu sirloin instead of the standard one (they both come in 6-ounce portions), or even turn an appetizer into a full meal by getting something affordable, such as the cheese fries, then adding chili and fried onions on top, which results in a hearty, filling meal for the cost of a regular appetizer. Ultimately, upgrading your Texas Roadhouse dish — whether that be with more flavor or for less money — is easy as long as you know the tricks.