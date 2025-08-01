For A More Flavorful Steak At Texas Roadhouse, Make This Seasoning Request

Texas Roadhouse offers numerous steak cuts — some of which taste better than others, per Chowhound's own ranking of the chain restaurant's steaks — and it also gives customers plenty of ways to upgrade them. Traditionally, the chain uses its classic steakhouse seasoning to give its meat bold flavor, but if you're looking for another way to upgrade your meal, try a different seasoning, such as the roaster seasoning or the mushroom seasoning.

The roaster seasoning is usually used on the chain's chicken dishes, while the mushroom seasoning is added to the smothered mushrooms, according to Reddit. And one user claims you can simply request that your steak be seasoned with one of these blends upon ordering. Copycat recipes of the chain's herb-roasted chicken suggest the seasoning blend contains dill, basil, oregano, and garlic powder, plus a little paprika for a hint of spice. If interested, you can also request the roaster seasoning, then add the sautéed mushrooms and onions to the steak as a topping choice, which will effectively give you both seasonings in one. Or, for a little more of a bite, request blue cheese crumbles instead.