The Old-School Canned Fish Sandwich Your Great Grandparents Loved (And You Might Too)
Great grandparents were notorious for consuming foods many of us question or hesitate to eat today, such as jellied meats, ambrosia salad, and sardines. Yet, among the 14 canned fish you should have in your pantry, sardines are a top contender since they're naturally high in protein and contain essential minerals like iron and calcium. More importantly, if you're looking for more "struggle" meals that actually taste delicious, next to dressed-up ramen and grilled cheese, sardine salad sandwiches are the way to go.
Based on a few recipes from different 1920s cookbooks, old-school sardine sandwiches often contained two primary ingredients: chopped sardines and hard-boiled eggs. Since your great-grandparents' generation often enjoyed these simple, protein-rich ingredients mashed into a salad mixture made of cut lettuce, horseradish, or mayonnaise, there's no reason why you can't enjoy them too. Sardines have a tender, flaky consistency and mild-fish flavor that shines when mixed with rich condiments like mayonnaise.
Interestingly, sardines were considered expensive delicacies in the 1800s, but the canning industry eventually turned these small, nutrient-dense fish into affordable, shelf-stable foods. From the early to mid-1900s, sardines were both a reliable, cost-effective food for soldiers at war and a cheap high-protein food for families, especially during the Great Depression. Nowadays, even though sardines are no longer relied upon in the same manner, the canned fish industry is, once again, on the upswing. Especially if you already eat canned tuna and salmon, why not give this classic sardine sandwich your own personal upgrade?
Different ways to make delicious sardine salad sandwiches
First off, since sardines are pretty mild yet distinct in flavor, there are a few simple longstanding recipes worth trying. Since sardines and hard-boiled eggs serve as this sandwich's two main sources of protein, use either mayonnaise and cayenne pepper or prepared horseradish to give your salad mixture a veritable burst of flavor. Or, to give your salad mixture a more pronounced fish flavor, besides adding in some mayo, use a small amount of anchovy paste.
While the basic variations of this old-school sandwich seem simple enough to prepare, a great way to add some additional flavor to the mix is with a tangy dressing or pickled topping. For example, once you spoon your sardine mixture onto buttered bread, add a light drizzle of three-ingredient red wine vinaigrette or lemon juice and olive oil. You can also add some pickled red onions or banana peppers for an extra tangy bite.
Regardless of your add-ins, in order to keep the consistency of your sandwich similar to those made in the 1920s, make sure to chop your salad ingredients extra small. Not only does mashing your ingredients give your sardine mixture an ultra-creamy, uniform texture; the process also stretches your ingredients. Therefore, not only are mashed sardine salad sandwiches loaded with flavor, but making a batch might even save you some money on your next trip to the grocery store.