The Old-School Canned Fish Sandwich Your Great Grandparents Loved (And You Might Too)

Great grandparents were notorious for consuming foods many of us question or hesitate to eat today, such as jellied meats, ambrosia salad, and sardines. Yet, among the 14 canned fish you should have in your pantry, sardines are a top contender since they're naturally high in protein and contain essential minerals like iron and calcium. More importantly, if you're looking for more "struggle" meals that actually taste delicious, next to dressed-up ramen and grilled cheese, sardine salad sandwiches are the way to go.

Based on a few recipes from different 1920s cookbooks, old-school sardine sandwiches often contained two primary ingredients: chopped sardines and hard-boiled eggs. Since your great-grandparents' generation often enjoyed these simple, protein-rich ingredients mashed into a salad mixture made of cut lettuce, horseradish, or mayonnaise, there's no reason why you can't enjoy them too. Sardines have a tender, flaky consistency and mild-fish flavor that shines when mixed with rich condiments like mayonnaise.

Interestingly, sardines were considered expensive delicacies in the 1800s, but the canning industry eventually turned these small, nutrient-dense fish into affordable, shelf-stable foods. From the early to mid-1900s, sardines were both a reliable, cost-effective food for soldiers at war and a cheap high-protein food for families, especially during the Great Depression. Nowadays, even though sardines are no longer relied upon in the same manner, the canned fish industry is, once again, on the upswing. Especially if you already eat canned tuna and salmon, why not give this classic sardine sandwich your own personal upgrade?