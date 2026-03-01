Wendy's Used To Own This Beloved Coffee Chain. Do You Know Which One?

Burger giant Wendy's has had quite a history of being mixed into other chains' business, having owned Baja Fresh in the 2000s, while also itself being owned by Arby's for a few years. But perhaps one of Wendy's biggest exploits was owning the enormous Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons for just over a decade, from 1995 to 2006.

In the years leading up to being purchased by Wendy's, Tim Hortons had expanded and evolved a lot as a company. From its start as mostly a donut-and-coffee chain, it added menu items from other baked goods to sandwiches, while also rolling out its enormously popular "Roll Up The Rim" promo-competition.

The reason Wendy's bought Tim Hortons seems to be that it complemented Wendy's offerings: In the '80s, Wendy's tried (and failed) to get into the breakfast market, leaving it with more of a burger focus at the end of the day. In contrast, Tim Hortons made the majority of its sales before 10 a.m. So, Wendy's set about creating combo stores that featured a Tim Hortons and Wendy's at one address, selling coffee and donuts for the morning crowd and burgers and fries later on. Wendy's also set about beefing up Tim Hortons' U.S. presence: While Tim Hortons first opened a U.S. location in the '80s, Wendy's added over 250 more stores, yet it was a rocky path with mass closures of dozens of stores in the late '90s. Tim Hortons has since grown to around 700 locations, mostly in areas closer to Canada like New York and Michigan.