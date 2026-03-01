The Texas Roadhouse Dish That People Are Willing To Skip Steak For

Texas Roadhouse might be known for its steak, but that isn't the only thing on the chain restaurant's menu. It has plenty of other options, including some of the best fried fish and a chicken dish that customers swear by. In fact, once you try the portobello mushroom chicken, you just might skip the steak on your next visit.

Texas Roadhouse isn't known for being fancy, but it is a consistent option for steakhouse fare. Its portobello chicken features marinated grilled chicken breast topped with two cheeses — jack and Parmesan — and coated in a portobello mushroom sauce. It comes with two sides and as of February 2026, it costs $17.49. It lacks the extra breading and frying that some of the chain's other dishes come with, so it's great when you want a dish that's not too heavy. Plus, it costs less than almost every steak option except the smaller sirloins, so it's better bang for your buck, too. Many customers seem to agree that it's one of the best — and possibly the most underrated — Texas Roadhouse dishes.