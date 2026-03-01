The Texas Roadhouse Dish That People Are Willing To Skip Steak For
Texas Roadhouse might be known for its steak, but that isn't the only thing on the chain restaurant's menu. It has plenty of other options, including some of the best fried fish and a chicken dish that customers swear by. In fact, once you try the portobello mushroom chicken, you just might skip the steak on your next visit.
Texas Roadhouse isn't known for being fancy, but it is a consistent option for steakhouse fare. Its portobello chicken features marinated grilled chicken breast topped with two cheeses — jack and Parmesan — and coated in a portobello mushroom sauce. It comes with two sides and as of February 2026, it costs $17.49. It lacks the extra breading and frying that some of the chain's other dishes come with, so it's great when you want a dish that's not too heavy. Plus, it costs less than almost every steak option except the smaller sirloins, so it's better bang for your buck, too. Many customers seem to agree that it's one of the best — and possibly the most underrated — Texas Roadhouse dishes.
What customers are saying about the portobello chicken
Though Texas Roadhouse has a few chicken dishes that receive regular praise (its chicken tenders are delicious), customers online can't stop waxing poetic about the portobello chicken. In one Reddit thread, a user asked for the best item on the menu, and it didn't take long for someone to recommend the dish. In another thread, a former server recommended the portobello chicken as well. There have even been recipes recreated on food blogs so that people can make the dish on their own without spending the money to dine out.
Customers also seem to love that the chicken isn't overcooked or dry. "I got the portobello mushroom chicken and it was juicy and delicious," one person wrote of the dish on Yelp. "The mushroom with the chicken was a great combination," someone else reviewed. And with the choice of two sides, you can keep the mushroom flavor going by adding a side of grilled mushrooms. A side of sautéed onions also adds an aromatic flavor that complements the star fungus.