Why Texas Roadhouse Chicken Tenders Are So Good

Being a millennial means sometimes eating a fancy dinner, and sometimes just opting for stuff from the kids' menus. You know the routine: grilled cheese, hamburgers, and, yes, chicken fingers. If you're visiting the famed fast casual spot Texas Roadhouse, those chicken tenders are referred to as Chicken Critters, thank you very much. Texas Roadhouse's menu describes the Chicken Critters — which can double as DIY sliders — as "All white meat chicken tenders, golden-fried and lightly crispy." But the menu description does not do these beauties justice — at least the pre-2018 beauties, that is.

Folks have waxed poetic on Reddit about the old version of these tenders, saying that the taste was unmatched, and different than any other fast food or fast casual chicken tender. There's even a Change.org petition circulating, begging Texas Roadhouse to reinstate the previous recipe. I know what you're thinking: "Chicken tenders? Really? The most basic of all foods?" Honestly, yes. These were crispy, with a perfectly breaded and fried exterior. The inside was tender, never bland: juicy, with a hint of spice, salt, and a little something extra.

According to a previous Texas Roadhouse team member, there's a reason these crispy strips are so addictive. The self-proclaimed former employee of seven years posted on Reddit to spill the closely guarded secret behind the flavor and greatness of the beloved Texas Roadhouse appetizer. According to them, the recipe relies on a citrus-based marinade that includes hot sauce and pickle juice and a pretty specific order of operations, but it's really these flavor bombs that help take these tenders from ordinary to extraordinary.