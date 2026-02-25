This Cute Crofton Set From Aldi Adds An Elegant Touch To Your Kitchen
There's no shortage of valid reasons to be an Aldi loyalist — for the low prices, the fuss-free shopping experience, the store's commitment to sustainability, and the private-label products you can't get anywhere else. But beyond all your must-have groceries on the super-cheap, Aldi is also beloved for its affordable selection of home goods and kitchen items. The latest gem by the store's Crofton brand is a new, limited-edition three-pack of glass spice cellars retailing for $9.99.
Each of the three cylindrical glass containers (which are dishwasher safe) rests within a slim tray made of Acacia wood that keeps each nestled side by side. Wooden lids sit atop each cellar, and tiny wooden spoons rest within a notched hole. They allow you to easily add just the right amount of salt, pepper, sugar, or any other seasonings on display in this elegant countertop storage solution.
Like most Aldi home goods and kitchen items, it's here for a good time, but not a long time. The three-piece set will only be available while supplies last at Aldi stores from February 25 to March 3 — just one week, and then likely gone forever. Because Aldi availability often varies from one store to another, call ahead to check that this item is still on shelves at your local store before making the trip.
Spice cellars are a practical and classy option
The Crofton 3-Pack Glass Spice Cellars are one of the latest launches in the Crofton line, the Aldi-registered private label brand of affordable kitchenware, which has offered everything from knockoffs of pricey Anthropologie glassware to cast iron cookware to colorful Swedish dishcloths. These glass spice cellars are an obvious choice for home cooks who want to keep oft-used spices on display and at the ready. The cellars are a stylish and practical option that allows for greater visibility and control over how much seasoning you're using, compared to using a shaker.
You can also set your three-piece display on the dinner table, presenting dinner guests with a chic option for salting their meal. Whether kept on the tabletop or countertop, the tiny wooden spoons allow for precise measurement and prevent wet or dirty hands from entering the spices, while the wooden lids keep things secure and dry. Aldi stores nationwide carry the Crofton line, but just like with groceries, not every store's inventory is the same. With this three-piece container set available while supplies last, you can bet these cellars will sell out.