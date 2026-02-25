This Cute Crofton Set From Aldi Adds An Elegant Touch To Your Kitchen

There's no shortage of valid reasons to be an Aldi loyalist — for the low prices, the fuss-free shopping experience, the store's commitment to sustainability, and the private-label products you can't get anywhere else. But beyond all your must-have groceries on the super-cheap, Aldi is also beloved for its affordable selection of home goods and kitchen items. The latest gem by the store's Crofton brand is a new, limited-edition three-pack of glass spice cellars retailing for $9.99.

Each of the three cylindrical glass containers (which are dishwasher safe) rests within a slim tray made of Acacia wood that keeps each nestled side by side. Wooden lids sit atop each cellar, and tiny wooden spoons rest within a notched hole. They allow you to easily add just the right amount of salt, pepper, sugar, or any other seasonings on display in this elegant countertop storage solution.

Like most Aldi home goods and kitchen items, it's here for a good time, but not a long time. The three-piece set will only be available while supplies last at Aldi stores from February 25 to March 3 — just one week, and then likely gone forever. Because Aldi availability often varies from one store to another, call ahead to check that this item is still on shelves at your local store before making the trip.